Two cases of COVID-19 have been detected in a single nursing or personal care home in Greene County.
The state Department of Health noted one case in a resident and one in an employee. The name of the facility was not immediately available.
In addition a third nursing or personal care home in Fayette County has cases of the virus, according to the DOH.
"Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently," said state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. "Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our health care system.”
Eight of Fayette’s 112 cases are in long-term care living facilities. The county’s overall number of cases increased by six since Friday, with 106 confirmed cases and six probable ones.
Greene County has 39 cases, the same number reported on Sunday. Thirty-six are confirmed cases, while three are probable.
Other area counties all saw additional cases reported over the weekend and on Monday.
Washington County, which has 216 confirmed or probable cases, saw a 29-case increase from Friday’s DOH report, while Westmoreland County saw a 53-case increase from Friday, with the DOH reporting 640 confirmed or probable cases Monday.
Allegheny County saw nearly three times as many cases since Friday as Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland combined. On Sunday, officials there halted on-site consumption of alcohol in bars and restaurants because of the spike.
Between Friday and Monday, 269 new confirmed or probable cases were reported, bringing the total number to 2,651.
County health authorities have said the majority of the new cases are in people between 19 and 49, some of whom reported traveling, attending protests and family gatherings or visiting or working in bars and restaurants. Travel included to places struggling with rising cases, including Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, Houston and Florida.
For additional information on COVID-19, visits health.pa.gov.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.