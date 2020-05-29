U.S. Sen. Bob Casey will donate plasma to help COVID-19 patients after testing positive for antibodies of the virus.
Casey, D-Lackawanna County, said he received the results of the antibody test on Wednesday.
“This positive test means that I likely had COVID-19 at some point over the last several months and have since developed an antibody response to the virus,” he said on Friday.
Casey noted that earlier in the spring he had a low-grade fever and mild, flu-like symptoms. After consulting with his doctor, he self-quarantined for two weeks at his Scranton home.
He said the symptoms were “relatively mild and manageable,” so he did not seek additional care, and it was never recommended that he be tested for COVID-19.
“I was able to work during my illness, remotely engaging with constituents and staff and keeping a full schedule,” Casey said.
The capitol’s attending physician recommended the antibody test to determine if he had the virus and whether he would be a candidate to donate plasma.
Casey said he had “substantial levels of COVID-19 antibody in my blood, significantly more than the amount required to qualify me as a plasma donor.”
He said he made his first plasma donation on Friday, and encouraged others who have recovered from the virus to see if they, too, can donate plasma.
Unlike tests for active infections, antibody tests are blood tests that can detect whether someone was infected at some point in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.