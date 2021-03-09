The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now gather indoors without masks with others who received the Johnson & Johnson drug or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
People are considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose or first dose of the J&J drug, the CDC said Monday.
“We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19, the CDC stated on its website. “After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions in public places like wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces until we know more.”
The federal government does not yet know how long the vaccines will protect people from COVID-19. The CDC also is still recommending the delay of domestic and international travel.
The CDC also said Monday that fully vaccinated people can visit without masks with unvaccinated residents of a single household unless someone there has an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Fayette County reported one new COVID-19 death Monday as the statewide daily death toll from the virus dropped to seven.
The state Health Department said 1,587 Pennsylvanians were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19, a number that was 4,300 lower than the peak on Christmas day.
Pennsylvania reported 1,518 new cases of the virus, bringing the cumulative total to 950,161 since the disease was discovered a year ago in Pennsylvania.
Washington County reported a dozen new cases, taking its total to 13,938. There were no new cases reported in Greene County.
Fayette added six new cases to its total of 10,613.
