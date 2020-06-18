On June 3, Keith Wise of Morris Township celebrated a century of life — and one more year to grow on. And on the day that he turned 101 years old, he certainly wasn’t alone.
Judy Moninger, who is the township’s secretary/treasurer, coordinated a very special birthday parade for a very special resident. More than 50 vehicles drove by Wise’s home, honking, waving and shouting birthday wishes to the lifelong Greene County resident.
Moninger started planning the parade last month after reflecting on how much Wise enjoyed the celebration that she coordinated for his 100th birthday last summer.
“He was so thrilled about his party last year, and when I spoke to him in May it reminded me of his upcoming 101st birthday and I felt that we needed to do something special again for him,” she said. “And this time, I really wanted to see if other community members could join in the celebration.”
Indeed they did. With assistance from numerous individuals, such as Rick Black, who helped with the 100th party, and various fire companies, law enforcement agencies, local and state officials, and many friends, neighbors and relatives, Moninger was able to provide Wise with a rousing celebratory parade.
Parade participants, including Waynesburg Borough Police, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Regional Police – who led the parade — and fire companies from Morris and Center Townships, Carmichaels and Waynesburg traveled through Waynesburg and along Route 18 in Morris Township, picking up other participants along the way, until they passed by Wise’s house.
Other participants included state Rep. Pam Snyder, state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, representatives from Morris and Center townships, local leaders such as John “Buzz” Walters and retired Judge H. Terry Grimes, and many friends, neighbors and relatives.
Moninger said she reached out to CNX and CONSOL companies to coordinate the parade route.
“We had everything covered, and it turned out to be a beautiful day for a parade,” she said. “It was absolutely perfect. Keith had his two sons present to watch the parade with him. There were balloons and signs and cheers from the participants. The day was very special for him. He was all smiles.”
Moninger also thanked many individuals who presented him with birthday cards and well wishes, adding that Wise was incredibly grateful for everything.
“He couldn’t stop thanking us for all that we did for him,” she said.
Moninger, whose family has known the Wise family for many years, said she wished Wise’s wife, Mary Alberta (Alberta), could have been present, but unfortunately she is recovering from recent back surgery. But she is still grateful to have been able to help Wise celebrate the 101st celebration of his life.
“It was an honor for me to be able to coordinate this event for him,” Moninger said. “My family and I have enjoyed a wonderful friendship with the Wises for a long time. This was the least I thought could be done to honor such a great person who has lived his whole life in Greene County. He ... truly loves and appreciates life.”
A review of Wise’s storied life truly depicts a man who truly loves his wife and family, his hometown and county, and even his country.
Wise spent his life in Union Valley near the now-gone village of Time in Morris Township. He still lives on the plot of ground where he was born.
He was the second son of Jim and Ida Wise, born 18 years after his brother, Clarence, was born. He learned to drive at an early age driving a Model T Ford — he says he was 12 years old at the time – and much of his life has centered around driving, which he still does a lot of to this day.
He met his wife Alberta when they were children, and the couple was married in the early 1940s.
Continuing the family tradition, they had two sons, Warren and Wayne, separated by over 18 years. The couple has three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren, as well as those who have married into the family.
Wise joined the U.S. Army in 1942, serving in the European Theater of World War II as a member of the 489th Service Battery in the 7th Armored Division of Patton’s 3rd Army, landing at Omaha Beach in August 1944.
His primary responsibility was acting as the Jeep driver for the company commander, Milton Borcherding. He helped hold the line at St. Vith during the Battle of the Bulge and drove across the bridge at Remagen.
His path across Europe took him through France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. He ended up at the Black Sea, 17 miles out of Berlin, where he “shared a cigar with some Russian boys,” at the very end of the war. He mustered out as a corporal.
“They sent us over on the Queen Mary and sent us home on a cattle boat,” he recalled.
He began driving a dump truck hauling slag for the TG (Tim) Walker company in Claysville in 1946 and spent the next 30-plus years laying the foundation of secondary roads all over the tri-state area. In 1970, he started work at a limestone plant in West Virginia, as a member of the Operating Engineers of America Union Local #132. He stayed there until he retired in 1984.
Wise has been a lifelong baseball fan and played a on local team in Nineveh and for the Char-Mar Ranch (now the location of the Bailey Mine). He was also an avid hunter, and for most of his life, he kept coon hounds that he raced at Field Trials as part of the Pennsylvania and West Virginia Field Trial Circuit, frequently racing in the Ohio circuits as well.
He won far more often than he lost, as the china cabinet full of trophies in his house will attest.
Wise also played guitar and mandolin with the Old-Timers, a family band comprised of his Uncle Clark Phillips and his sons. In 1941, they won a local talent contest and played on the stage of the Wheeling Jamboree.
He is still active in driving and mows his big yard each week with his riding tractor. He also attends the livestock auction in west Waynesburg on Thursdays, where they have a special place that he sits for his lunch.
After the parade ended, Moninger said she asked Wise if he wanted to keep the large “Happy Birthday” sign that was made in his honor for the parade. He declined, telling her to keep it for his 102nd birthday.
“And that’s what I’m doing,” Moninger said with a smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.