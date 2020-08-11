Students in Central Greene and Southeastern Greene, both district in Greene County, will come back to school in the fall using a hybrid model of learning.
Central Greene
Superintendent Dr. Helen McCracken said the school board approved a hybrid reopening where groups of students will attend the school buildings at different times to ensure social distancing.
McCracken said students with last names beginning with A-K will attend on Mondays and Tuesdays while students with last names L-Z will be learning at home virtually on devices that are given to them by the district.
Wednesdays will be a virtual learning day for all students while deep cleaning takes place, she said.
Students whose last name begins with L-Z will attend face-to-face on Thursdays and Fridays while the A-K students are home learning virtually on the computers we have provided for them, she added.
McCracken stressed that the plan could change at any time due to mandates, orders or regulations issued by the state. Parents are also asked to send their student to school with a mask.
The first day of school is scheduled for Thursday, August 27. McCracken said the later start “added more days of preparation for our teaching staff so they can prepare to offer our students the best education in this new environment as possible.”
McCracken said about half of the students will attend at one time, and students will be given either an IPad or Chromebook to use on virtual learning days. She said the district will accommodate parents who prefer their student learn 100% virtually, noting students in grades 6-12 have always had a cyber option available to them, and students in grades K-5 will be taught fully online by their own classroom teacher.
McCracken said at the end of the last school year, Central Greene teachers spent three days being trained on Google Classroom, the platform that the district is using for online instruction.
Additional and updated information may be found on the Central Greene School District’s website, www.cgsd.org.
Southeastern Greene
Superintendent Rich Pekar said the district will use a hybrid model as its reopening plan, with the understanding that the plan is subject to change as additional and updated information continues to be released from the state Department of Health, the state’s government agencies and CDC.
“Any notification of change will be presented to the community through the school district’s website (www.segsd.org), our one-call system and the district’s Facebook page,” he said,
Pekar said the hybrid model will provide two days per week of face-to-face instruction and three days of virtual instruction. Similar to Central Greene, students will be divided into two groups.
Group A will attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays and participate in virtual learning on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and Group B will attend on Thursdays and Fridays and will participate in virtual learning on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Pekar explained that Wednesdays will be “an all-virtual learning day so we can thoroughly clean the school between the two groups of students.”
He said the hybrid model is a phased reopening plan, which will be in place from Aug. 27 – the district’s first day of school – through Oct. 2. Instructional models will then be based on whether Pennsylvania remains in the green phase (face-to-face model), or return to yellow phase (hybrid model) or red phase (Virtual learning model).
The plan also requires all students to wear masks while on school property and on buses, but they will will not be required when students are in class, eating and at recess and are following social distancing protocols of six feet.
Parents are responsible for providing students with masks from home in an effort to follow the mask requirements, and additional masks will be made available for extenuating circumstances.
The plan calls for the district to remove additional furniture from the classrooms to allow for as much space as possible to assist in spreading desks apart. Classroom configurations will be altered for maximal social distancing, and students will have assigned seating.
Classrooms and common areas will be ventilated with additional circulation of air when possible, and hand sanitizer will be available in each classroom. And, all new procedures will be evaluated regularly and may be adjusted as necessary.
“Our first priority is the health and safety of our students. We believe social interaction and face-to-face instruction are essential to our students’ emotional well-being, educational growth and social development,” he said. “This plan allows us to meet the social distancing requirements while providing student/teacher interaction. We will continue to evaluate the pandemic situation and educational options throughout the school year.”
Parents who choose not to have their children participate in the hybrid model and would like for them to participate in the district’s full-time virtual learning program should contact the child’s school as soon as possible, he added.
“We are committed to excellence and we believe that our students deserve the very best,” he said. “Our goal is for every child to be successful. We have very high expectations for our students and ask that they always give their best. By working together, we can ensure that all of our students will be successful.”
