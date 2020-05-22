The Community Foundation of Fayette County is continuing its commitment to help area organizations procure masks with the help of a $25,000 grant.
Provided by the Snee-Reinhardt Charitable Foundation in Pittsburgh, the grant will allow for the purchase of additional masks for those working with local agencies and organizations during the pandemic.
“We’re grateful for the Snee-Reinhardt Charitable Foundation’s grant, which will help us to better equip health and human service agencies, churches and other organizations serving the needs of our communities,” said Renee M. Couser, CFFC executive director.
In the first three weeks of the CFFC Front Line Mask Initiative program, the agency donated 20,800 3-ply masks to various organizations in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
CFFC is still accepting requests for masks from first response and health care organizations, human service agencies, churches and other nonprofit organizations.
To submit a request, visit www.cffayettepa.org and complete the “front line mask initiative” or “mask initiative for churches” request form.
