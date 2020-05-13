The Community Foundation of Fayette County received a $30,000 grant to purchase and donate face masks to organizations in and around the county.
The grant, through the Heinz Endowments, will support the CFFC Front Line Mask Initiative.
The program donates three-ply face masks to first response organizations, health care organizations and human service agencies in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.
“We are excited and grateful to expand the impact of the initiative through this grant from The Heinz Endowments,” said Renee Couser, executive director of the CFFC.
The Heinz Endowments is a Pittsburgh-based organization. In response to COVID-19, the Endowments set aside $5 million to direct to areas in greatest need, according to its website.
Those who wish to ask for masks can complete the Front Line Mask Initiative Request Form at www.cffayettepa.org.
Tax deductible donations can also be made to the Front Line Mask Initiative online at www.cffayettepa.org. Checks payable to “Community Foundation of Fayette County” may be mailed to 5 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, Pa., 15401. “Front Line Mask Initiative” should be written on the memo line.
(0) comments
