Residents in Monessen and North Belle Vernon are seeing some changes in their trash pickup services due to COVID-19 precautions.
As of March 25, Waste Management significantly reduced their work force to comply with social distancing guidelines, according to a letter from the company. While waste collection is an essential service, because of the reduced number of employees in the field, the company has temporarily suspended non-essential services, including:
n Bulk collection of furniture, carpet, mattresses, appliances, etc.
n Spring and bulk clean-ups
n Yard waste collection: grass clippings, brush, tree limbs, etc.
In addition, the company asks that all trash and refuse be bagged and sealed and placed in containers whenever possible, noting loose items will not be collected.
“It’s basically no trash other than I guess you’d say normal every day trash,” said Holly Minno, the manager of the Mon Valley Refuse Disposal Authority, which represents both Monessen and North Belle Vernon’s trash pickup for between 3,500 and 4,000 residents and businesses.
The company has also asked that all recyclable materials be placed inside the recycling bin, as items left outside of the bin will not be collected.
Minno said any cardboard must be broken down, placed in a garbage bag and then placed in the recycling bin.
“Garbage just laying on the ground will not be picked up,” she said.
The letter assured that when social distancing recommendations have been eased and its full complement of employees has returned, all services will be restarted.
