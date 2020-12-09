The instability of the coronavirus pandemic has caused heightened difficulties for children with pre-existing mental health issues, said directors of Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services.
Throughout the year, the group saw a rise in referrals to their programs at the Children’s Center. Their services include New Directions, which combines mental health treatment with a private school in Uniontown, school-based outpatient treatment and the HOPE Network Family Based Services.
“We have definitely seen an increase in the number of referrals,” said Dr. Eleni Maneta, the Children’s Center medical director. “There seems to be more internalizing and more externalizing difficulties. We see a rise in anxiety. We see a rise in mood instability.”
She said the symptoms may include lower tolerance and increased frustration and agitation.
This began when schools were suddenly closed in March, she said, and they saw another spike in referrals as schools reopened and children struggled to adjust back to their routines.
New Directions was able to reopen in June, which she said helped stabilize students. Chestnut Ridge has used virtual services during the pandemic, which works well in many cases, she said. But the structure and routine afforded by the in-person program was necessary for many of their students, especially those with multiple conditions. She said many of the children also do not have reliable Internet access or tablets to take full advantage of virtual connections.
“This ever-changing world is just that much more stressful for them,” she said.
The strain was not limited to the students, but impacts the entire family due to financial stress, their own anxieties about the pandemic and being largely confined to the home.
“It suddenly felt like we were getting a whole lot more family referrals because of the stress to the family unit during the pandemic,” she said.
Clinical Director Lynne Plitt said many of the referrals they received for family-based services were new clients who hadn’t used therapeutic services previously. Symptoms of mental health issues are intensified in the pandemic, she said.
“There’s a sadness. Maybe not a depression, but a sadness,” she said, in addition to “a general fear that is throughout society right now.”
Maneta stopped short of saying whether children should be in school to decrease mental health risks, but said she is glad many schools chose hybrid learning models so that children who were comfortable and did not have health concerns could go to class in person. School is not just about learning educational material, but is about social development as well, she said.
Plitt is seeing increased anxiety again as cases of the coronavirus increase and clients learn of friends or family members with COVID-19. Some experience symptoms, wondering if they have the coronavirus or just a cold.
They said “pandemic fatigue” has become a widespread condition, and has hit at the worst time.
“We’ve been in a fight or flight mode since last March,” Maneta said. “It almost feels as though we’ve depleted our bodies of that flight or fight mode chemical.”
She said while there are not studies that indicate chemicals are literally depleted, “We’ve had to sustain high alert for a very, very long period of time. It’s normal and natural to be fatigued by that.”
It is the wrong time for society to become lax about mitigation efforts, she said, because of the change in seasons bringing increased sickness and less opportunity to get outdoors.
However, she said, she does not think pandemic fatigue will go away. Coping mechanisms are necessary, she said, like opening up to each other, supporting each other and keeping each other accountable while sympathizing and understanding.
“I don’t know of anybody that doesn’t have some COVID fatigue,” Plitt said.
Dealing with the situation with humor can help, she said. More people are discovering tools like mindfulness and meditation to help them through the difficult period.
“It’s been a long haul. The sprint turned into a marathon,” Plitt said. “It’s time for the big kick at the end, so that we can get through the rest of this piece.”
She advised anyone experiencing anxiety or other symptoms, or to get more information to call the 24/7 crisis line at 724-437-1003.
