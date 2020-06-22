As case counts have slowed across the area, churches have again started holding in-person worship services.
The Rev. Anthony Klimko, pastor of St. John the Evangelist, St. Joseph, St. Mary (Nativity) and St. Therese, Little Flower of Jesus parishes in Uniontown, said having people back in church has been a joy.
He’d been holding Mass online since the Diocese of Greensburg closed its churches in the midst of the pandemic.
“It’s been a pleasure to see people when I’m preaching,” Klimko said. “The weirdest part of all of this is looking out and seeing them wearing masks and not seeing their facial expressions.”
The diocese reopened churches for public celebrations of Mass on June 1, and weekend Mass started June 7.
Jerry Zufelt, spokesman for the diocese, said with in-person worship came changes. Those entering the churches must wear face masks, social distancing practices are being used and the typical handshake exchanged during the sign of peace no longer occurs.
Klimko said changes at the Uniontown churches involve roping off sections of pews to encourage social distancing as well as putting together a hospitality ministry.
That ministry is made up of volunteer parishioners that greet others as they enter the church and make sure people (excluding families) are seated six feet apart. Volunteers also clean the church following each Mass.
Heading into the third week of holding in-person Masses, Klimko said he’s noticed a slow increase in the number of people starting to attend.
In terms of weddings, Klimko said they’ve held such events if the couple and a few guests followed health and safety guidelines. He said couples are happier now that a few more people can start attending the weddings because additional restrictions have been loosened.
As for funerals, Klimko said they’ve been having those as well; however, not only is social distancing being practiced, only priests can do the readings and the music has been kept to a minimum to prevent potential virus spread through singing.
Although the parishes are open, Klimko said they’re continuing to stream Mass, but now use robotic cameras to not distract those who are able to be there in person.
Klimko said in the near future, they plan to have Mass aired on Atlantic Broadband channel 77 every Sunday at 10 a.m., and audio of Mass is aired on WMBS 590 AM at 3 p.m. every Sunday.
Klimko’s virtual Masses can also be viewed on The Roman Catholic Churches of Uniontown Facebook page.
Pastor Adam Lawson, the senior pastor with Fresh Fire Church in Uniontown, said his church has returned to in-person services on May 31.
In the last three months, the church used its streaming capabilities, which they’ve had available for the past decade, to continue bringing services to its members.
“It was more of a challenge for myself than the church,” Lawson said of trying to preach a sermon in front of empty seats. He said those who make up the congregation weathered everything very well.
“They interacted and, thankfully, we didn’t see a lack of support or finances, so we’re blessed as far as that goes,” he said.
While church members like Lois Lytle said the streaming option was wonderful as it allowed people to continue to experience the church services during the height of the pandemic, she said it wasn’t the same as attending in person.
“It just wasn’t the same without a full church service,” Lytle said. “The presence of God is everywhere; it’s just a lot more powerful inside the church.”
Lytle said she was overjoyed when they were able to return to the church for the services.
“We need to be in church and need to give back to others and give encouragement to others,” Lytle said.
Other members, like Geneva Brown, said the streaming experience was new and different way to worship.
“It was just like going to church, but in my pajamas,” Brown said, adding that Lawson had been a great pastor during the three months of the streaming services, often having informal online sessions to get people through the stress of the pandemic.
However, Brown also missed the in-person contact among the congregation.
Brown was also pleased that with the church reopening, so did Norma’s Closet, which provides clothing and food to the community.
Lawson said they haven’t had any funeral requests, but had plenty of wedding requests that had to be delayed or moved.
“My first and foremost priority is the safety of the congregation and visitors,” Lawson said. “It’s not time yet to open to a wide, vast group of people.”
Lawson said he expects to start having weddings again sometime in the fall, but in the meantime, the church has spaced out its seating, paused their greeting teams and have placed masks and hand sanitizers throughout the church.
Fresh Fire Church can be found at www.freshfirechurch.net
