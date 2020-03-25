This is a list of scheduled events in the area that have been postponed or canceled and other closings due to coronavirus concerns.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday ordered all nonlife-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations effective Thursday. Closures remain through the end of the month and will be reevaluated at that time. This list includes known cancellations and postponement beyond that time.
The list also includes local outreach efforts as well as updated information about meals available to school-age children in the Herald-Standard readership area. Continue to check heraldstandard.com for the latest updates.
Send cancellation and outreach notices to hsnews@heraldstandard.com for inclusion in the list.
Fayette County
n The Uniontown Salvation Army canceled its Bunny Hop 5K on April 11. Anyone who pre-registered will receive a refund.
n The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has canceled The SparK! Entrepreneurship Program scheduled for April 16. The event will be rescheduled.
n Fay-Penn Economic Development Council has announced the postponement of the Bankers’ Breakfast scheduled for April 3.
n The Albert Gallatin JROTC has canceled the scheduled Arsenal of Democracy trip to Washington, D.C. on May 8.
n Albert Gallatin School District has announced the cancellation of several planned spring trips including: boys baseball to Myrtle beach, girls softball to Myrtle beach, FBLA to Hershey, and band,
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County canceled their Executive Director Bootcamp set for April 1, 8, 15 and 22. All scholarship deadlines have been extended to April 3. No visitors are permitted into the CFFC office at this time. Those wishing to meet with someone or drop off items can call ahead at 724-437-8600.
Westmoreland County
n The Rostraver Township Administrative Building will be closed to the public through April 4.
Greene County
n The Greene County Chamber of Commerce’s general networking lunch has been postponed until 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29 at the EQT REC Center. For more information or a refund, call 724-627-5926 or email Michelle@greenechamber.org.
n The Greene County Chamber of Commerce has extended the Chamber Scholarship deadline to April 8 with the guidance counselor signature requirement waived.
Regional
n Giant Eagle stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Walmart stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with the 7-8 a.m. hour reserved for customers 60 years and older to shop. Martins stores will be open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. with the 6-7 a.m. hour reserved for customers ages 60 years and older to shop. All will be open seven days a week.
n All local Social Security offices are closed to the public indefinitely, though local offices will continue to provide services by phone. Online services will remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Those who already had an in-office appointment scheduled will be contacted to handle the matter over the phone. The phone number for local offices is 1-800-772-1213.
n The Department of Transportation officials have announced an April 30 extension for all driver licenses, photo ID cards, learner’s permits, vehicle registrations, safety/emissions inspections and parking placards for those will disabilities that are set to expire between March 16-31. PennDOT officials reminded customers that many services are available on the website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
n Goodwill Southwestern Pennsylvania stores and donation centers are closed. Goodwill SWPA is requesting that all donations be kept in the donor’s possession until the centers reopen. Donations that are left outside at the doors at the centers could be damaged and ruined.
n Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) as extended the closure of state parks and forests until April 30. The public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads, and parking areas for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking. Closures include campgrounds, cabins and all overnight accommodations. Anyone with reservations in this time period will be contacted, and full refunds will be made. Also closed are park and forest offices and visitor centers, restrooms, reservable facilities, public programs, events and trainings.
Outreach
n Keedys Pizzeria in Connellsville will offer free take-out lunches to all Connellsville Area School District students, kindergarten through high school during the school closures. Meals are available 11 a.m.-2 p.m..
n Titlow Tavern and Grille in Uniontown will offer free take-out lunches for students 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays while schools are closed.
n Maywood Grill in Chalk Hill will provide free take-out lunches to students from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays until schools reopen.
n Bittersweet Cafe in Farmington will offer free take-out lunches for students 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.
n The Salvation Army Uniontown will continue to operate the soup kitchen 11 a.m. to noon weekdays with take-out only. Social services will be provided by appointment only. Information: 724-437-2031.
n The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced that all activities in the diocese are canceled, including fish fries and the Stations of the Cross effective immediately.
n Fay-Penn Economic Development Council has announced that working capital loans of up to $100,000 will be made available soon to businesses with 100 or fewer employees. Fay-Penn will provide free assistance to complete the necessary application. Call 724-437-7913.
n Manufacturers who can change production lines to produce needed supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic can call Barry Wicks at 717-214-5373 or email to bwickes@pa.gov. Supplies needed include: surgical/procedure masks, N95/N99 masks (respirators), face masks with integrated shield, PAPRs (Loose fitting hoods), goggles, gloves, protective suites/gowns, booties/shoe covers, head covers, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, ventilators, PEEP, stretcher/beds, hospital gowns, endotracheal tubes, vital sign monitors, thermometers and others.
Student meals
Albert Gallatin
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the main entrances of Albert Gallatin Area High School, Albert Gallatin South Middle School and Masontown Elementary School. A bagged lunch will be offered to all students in grades K-12.
Belle Vernon
District administration is working to coordinate a free meal program for district students, as well as Bag Brigade distribution for at-risk students, according to school board president Joe Grata. More information is forthcoming.
Beth-Center
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the elementary school. The program applies to students who are eligible for free and reduced meals; however, no student will be denied a meal. Families unable to find transpiration can email lunchrequest@bcasd.net to make arrangements.
Brownsville
Meals are available for pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily in the rear of the middle school. The district is asking anyone who intends to pick up a meal to call 724-785-2155, ext. 2507, by 9:30 a.m. each day to place their order. Additionally, Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Road, Brownsville, is a food pick up site for Brownsville district. About 70 meals are picked up from the middle school and taken to the church to serve those in that area. Lunches at that site are also available 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
California
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the following locations: California Area High School, Roscoe Fire Hall, California Borough Building, Grace United Church, West Brownsville Fire Hall and Crescent Heights Community Center. Any student up to the age of 18 qualifies for a free meal.
Carmichaels
Meals are available for pick-up at the following locations: Carmichaels Area Middle/High School, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., beginning March 17; Rices Landing Fire Hall and Carmichaels Lions Club Baseball Pavilion, 11-11:45 a.m., beginning March 18; and Crucible Fire Hall, Nemacolin Fire Hall and Wana B Park, noon to 12:45, beginning March 18. Lunches are free to all district students.
Central Greene
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at Waynesburg Central Elementary School and Margaret Bell Miller Middle School.
Charleroi
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the following locations: outside the high school auditorium lobby, at the rear entrance of the Fallowfield Vol. Fire Department, at the Charleroi Vol. Fire Department annex, at the Stockdale Fire Department and in front of the Lock No. 4 Vol. Fire Department garage doors. A lunch will be offered to any child age 2-18.
The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.charleroisd.org by 11 p.m. the prior day. Parents need only to sign up once and their child will continue to receive meals each day through the remainder of the closure.
Connellsville
Meals are available for pick-up 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the following locations: Connellsville Township, Connellsville Township Fire Department, 905 Fireman St., Connellsville; Dunbar Township, Morrell VFD, 1323 University Drive, Dunbar; Bullskin Township, Paradise Methodist Church, 105 Hoke Road, Mount Pleasant; Springfield CNP Elementary, Christian Service Center, 3330 Springfield Pike, Normalville; Connellsville Community Center, 201 East Fairview Avenue, Connellsville.
Frazier
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the middle school front entrance. The district is asking anyone who intends to pick up a meal to call 724-736-9507, ext. 431, by noon the prior day to place their order.
Jefferson-Morgan
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the middle/high school cafeteria underpass. A lunch will be offered to any child age 2-18. The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.jmsd.org by 9 a.m. each day. Parents need only to sign up once and their child will continue to receive meals each day through the remainder of the closure. All children signed up to receive a lunch must be present at the time of pick-up.
The district cannot accommodate food allergies or restrictions. Questions or concerns regarding transportation or meal sign-up can be directed to Patty Ewart at pewart@jmsd.org or 724-883-2310, ext. 1210.
Laurel Highlands
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the main entrances of the middle school and high school. A bagged lunch will be offered to all students in grades K-12. The bagged lunch will include lunch for that day and breakfast items for the following morning. The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete a survey online at www.lhsd.org or to call their school office to inform staff of their need for a meal.
Monessen
Meals are be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the exterior cafeteria doors of the Monessen Elementary Center. Meals will be offered to all children in grades pre-K to 12. The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.monessenschooldistrict.com or to come to the school to complete the form. Parents need only to sign up once and their child will continue to receive meals each day through the remainder of the closure. Children will receive both breakfast and lunch.
Mount Pleasant
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the junior-senior high school or at Donegal Elementary School. Meals will be offered to any district student or any other person under the age of 18, regardless of whether they qualify for free or reduced lunch. Students are able to order breakfast and lunch. Parents need only to sign up once and their child will continue to receive meals each day through the remainder of the closure.
Ringgold
Meals are available for pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the following locations: the front entrance of Ringgold Middle School, the rear entrance of Ringgold Elementary School South and the side entrance of Ringgold Elementary School North. Students may report to any school to receive a lunch.
Southeastern Greene
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the Bobtown Elementary School loading dock and the Mapletown Jr.-Sr. High School gym entrance. Questions about the meal program can be directed to your child’s school.
Southmoreland
Meals will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily at the middle school kitchen entrance, located in the rear of the building, beginning March 18. A lunch and breakfast meal will be distributed at the same time. Times are subject to change depending on need. Questions can be directed to the district food service office at 724-887-2015 or caponev@southmoreland.net, or beginning March 18, the middle school kitchen at 724-887-2053.
Uniontown
Meals will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at all district schools beginning March 18. Meals can be picked up at students’ home schools. The district is asking anyone who intends to pick up a meal to call their school office by 9:30 a.m. each day to place their order.
West Greene
Meals will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily beginning March 18 at the following locations: high school cafeteria loading dock, Morris Township Community Center, Graysville Vol. Fire Department and New Freeport Vol. Fire Department.
Any child age 18 and under can receive a meal. The child must be present at the time of pick-up. The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.wgsd.org.
Yough
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the main entrances of three schools: Mendon Elementary School, West Newton Elementary School and Yough Senior High School. All students in grades K-12 are eligible to receive a lunch.
The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.youghsd.net. Those unable to fill out the form electronically can call 724-446-7272, ext. 1002, and leave the following information: child’s name, parent/guardian name, grade level, school building, phone number, email address and site pick-up location. There must be a form filled out for each school-age child.
