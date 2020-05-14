This is a list of scheduled events in the area that have been postponed or canceled and other closings due to coronavirus concerns.
The list also includes local outreach efforts as well as updated information about meals available to school-age children in the Herald-Standard readership area. Continue to check heraldstandard.com for the latest updates.
Send cancellation and outreach notices to hsnews@heraldstandard.com for inclusion in the list.
Fayette County
n Uniontown High School class of 1965 has cancelled their reunion scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020.
n Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame has canceled the September 2020 ceremony.
n The Memorial Day Parade and service for Smithfield Borough has been canceled.
n The 82nd annual Fayette County Firefighters Association Convention, set to be held in July in Brownsville, has been canceled due to the pandemic. The association plans to hold a 82nd/83rd combined convention July 11-17, 2021.
n Brownsville Area High School’s Class of 1975 canceled its 45th class reunion, which was scheduled for Aug. 8. For questions, call class president Homer Yeardie at 724-880-7138.
n Oak Grove Cemetery in Uniontown has canceled its Memorial Day service.
n Laurel Highlands School district has rescheduled kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year. Students can be registered at Marshall Elementary on Monday, June 1; at Hutchinson Elementary on Tuesday, June 2; at R.W. Clark Elementary on Wednesday, June 3; and at Hatfield Elementary on Thursday, June 4. All schools will register children from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
n All meetings and planned activities at Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary Post #1669 in Hopwood are canceled until further notice.
n The board of directors of the Cedar Grove Cemetery Association Inc. has canceled this year’s association meeting. Any member wanting a copy of the 2019 financial report can request one in writing and enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope. Send requests to Cedar Grove Cemetery, 6 South St., New Geneva, PA 15467.
n Red Lobster in Uniontown is now open for takeout service.
Regional
n Concealed carry permits issued in Pennsylvania that expired from March 19 on have been extended through May 30.
n The Pennsylvania Board of Law Examiners rescheduled the July bar exam test to Sept. 9 and 10. Those unable to sit for the July exam may be permitted to temporarily practice law under the supervision of an experienced lawyer. Qualifications for the limited license can be found at https://www.pabarexam.org/.
n Excela Health has suspended all regular public activities held at the health care system’s facilities until further notice. Those activities include support groups, classes or informational meetings. In addition, Excela Health’s Wellness Check diagnostic screening, scheduled for May 16 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Connellsville, has been canceled.
n Pennsylvania State Police spring and summer youth camps have been canceled for 2020. Those include Camp Cadet, the Commissioner’s Honor Camp and Sunny Day Camp.
n SAT and ACT tests are canceled through June.
n Giant Eagle stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Walmart stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with the 7-8 a.m. hour reserved for customers 60 years and older to shop. Martins stores will be open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. with the 6-7 a.m. hour reserved for customers ages 60 years and older to shop. All will be open seven days a week.
n All local Social Security offices are closed to the public indefinitely, though local offices will continue to provide services by phone. Online services will remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Those who already had an in-office appointment scheduled will be contacted to handle the matter over the phone. The phone number for local offices is 1-800-772-1213.
n The Department of Transportation officials have announced an extension to June 30 for all driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner’s permits that are set to expire between March 16 and May 31. In addition, PennDOT extended expiration dates on vehicle registrations of all classes, safety and emissions inspections and parking placards for persons with disabilities through June 30. The extensions cover expirations between March 16 and May 31. PennDOT officials reminded customers that many services are available on the website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
Outreach/announcements
n The monthly Food Bank at The First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Ave, Masontown, will be open Wednesday May 13, from 1 to 2 p.m. Families must be registered with Fayette County Community Action Agency. Anyone wishing to sign up that day needs to bring photo ID, verification of address, and date of birth of each person in household. Distribution will be curbside on Eddington Lane at the Church kitchen entrance. Cars should form a waiting line at the Masontown Elementary School entrance at 12:45 p.m. Please remain in your car; volunteers will place food boxes inside. This month Masontown Matters is donating food to the bank.
n Brownsville Area High School’s junior/senior prom’s new date is July 18 at the Historic Summit Inn, 101 Skyline Dr., Farmington. The prom will not be rescheduled if the stay-at-home order remains in effect.
n A Brownsville Community Blood Drive will be held Tuesday, May 26 from noon to 5:30 p.m. in St. Peter’s parish center social hall, 118 Church St. The American Red Cross requires appointments. Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
n Brownsville American Legion Post 295 and Fayette City American Legion Post 484 will conduct Memorial Day Firings on Monday, May 25 to remember those who have served and died in the service of their country. The Snowdon Center Remembrance will be held at 8:50 a.m. in the downtown parking lot beside the Legion. The ceremony will include a prayer, three volleys of seven rifles and a bugler playing taps. There will be no live ammunition. Social distancing is still recommended.
n Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, will host its monthly food bank at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16. Coffee will be served at 9:30 a.m. Packing for distribution is 10 a.m. Friday.
n The St. Vincent de Paul-sponsored food bank will be held Wednesday, May 20 in the First United Methodist Church, 215 Church St. Distribution and new client registration are 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
n Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 307 Spring St., will hold its monthly food distribution on Saturday, May 23, starting at 10 a.m. The food bank is an outreach program of the Brownsville Area Ministerial Association.
n Parents or guardians of high school seniors in the Brownsville Area School District have been asked to contact Susan DeWitt about a project to hang banners of the students. DeWitt can be reached at 724-322-7330.
n There Is Hope, a Christ-centered 12-step program through Malden Christian Fellowship in Brownsville, will be held via Zoom on Mondays, May 18 and 25 at 7 p.m. A link to the program is available on the “There Is Hope” Facebook page. For more information, call 724-434-4597 or 724-785-3042.
n A food bank has been scheduled at Pleasant View Presbyterian Church, 533 Royal Road, Smock, on Saturday, May 16 at 10 a.m.
n St. Vincent de Paul is sponsoring a food bank on Wednesday, May 20 at First United Methodist Church, 215 Church St., Brownsville between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. New clients can register at this time.
n Calvin United Presbyterian Church, 307 Spring St., Brownsville is holding a food bank on Saturday, May 23 at 10 a.m.
n The American Red Cross (Brownsville Community Blood Drive) will hold a by-appointment-only blood drive Tuesday, May 26, from noon till 5:30 p.m. at the St. Peter’s Parish Center Social Hall, 118 Church St., Brownsville. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.redcrossblood.org, use sponsor keyword BROWNSVILLE or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
n Brownsville Borough Council has temporarily halted its Wednesday door-to-door food drives because the pantry is so well stocked. Officials are continuing to distribute food to those in need on Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. Contact any council member via email about donations, private message them on their Facebook pages, or call Paul Synuria at 724-970-4501. Emails for council members are listed on the borough’s website.
n Brownsville American Legion Post 295 is offering food-related assistance to the community and senior Legionnaires. Call Heidi Kavanaugh at 724-833-6474.
n The Professional Beauty Association has established a relief fund for licensed barbers and stylists who are unable to work because of the state’s shutdown directives. More information is available at www.probeauty.org.
n PA Career Link launched an employment page to connect those who may have lost jobs with employers looking for help. For more information, visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov.
n Brownsville Area School District plans to hold kindergarten registration in July, at dates to be determined. The district is hoping to get a rough number of incoming students and asks those who plan to enroll to fill out a short form on the district’s Brownsville Area Elementary School Facebook page.
n Keedys Pizzeria in Connellsville will offer free takeout lunches to all Connellsville Area School District students, kindergarten through high school during the school closures. Meals are available 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
n Titlow Tavern and Grille in Uniontown will offer free takeout lunches for students 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays while schools are closed.
n Maywood Grill in Chalk Hill will provide free takeout lunches to students from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays until schools reopen.
n Bittersweet Cafe in Farmington will offer free takeout lunches for students 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.
n The Salvation Army Uniontown will continue to operate the soup kitchen 11 a.m. to noon weekdays with takeout only. Social services will be provided by appointment only. Information: 724-437-2031.
n The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced that all activities in the diocese are canceled, including fish fries and the Stations of the Cross effective immediately.
n Fay-Penn Economic Development Council has announced that working capital loans of up to $100,000 will be made available soon to businesses with 100 or fewer employees. Fay-Penn will provide free assistance to complete the necessary application. Call 724-437-7913.
n Manufacturers who can change production lines to produce needed supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic can call Barry Wicks at 717-214-5373 or email to bwickes@pa.gov. Supplies needed include: surgical/procedure masks, N95/N99 masks (respirators), face masks with integrated shield, PAPRs (Loose fitting hoods), goggles, gloves, protective suites/gowns, booties/shoe covers, head covers, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, ventilators, PEEP, stretcher/beds, hospital gowns, endotracheal tubes, vital sign monitors, thermometers and others.
n Honeys Helping Hand is providing curb-side service for food distributions at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Bierer Wood Acres in Uniontown. Boxes will be made up and passed out. This service will continue until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) has created the Emergency Relief Fund to provide grants to health and human service organizations serving Fayette County in response to local disasters and emergencies. Grants will be made from the Emergency Relief Fund to human service organizations and other nonprofits to address immediate needs, short-term needs and long-term needs of the community. Currently, the Emergency Relief Fund will respond to the needs related to the COVID-19 virus. Tax-deductible gifts to the Emergency Relief Fund may be made via the CFFC website at www.cffayettepa.org. Checks payable to “Community Foundation of Fayette County” may be mailed to 5 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, Pa. 15401. Write “Emergency Relief Fund” on the memo line. Information: 724-437-8600.
n While social and recreation activities remain suspended, daily lunches continue to be available as “grab & go” meals at senior community centers in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties. The meals are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People 60 years of age or older should call in their meal reservation one day in advance by 1 p.m. For more information, call your local senior center, or the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-734-9603.
