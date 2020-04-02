This is a list of scheduled events in the area that have been postponed or canceled and other closings due to coronavirus concerns.
The list also includes local outreach efforts as well as updated information about meals available to school-age children in the Herald-Standard readership area.
Fayette County
n The Uniontown Salvation Army canceled its Bunny Hop 5K on April 11. Anyone who pre-registered will receive a refund.
n The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has canceled The SparK! Entrepreneurship Program scheduled for April 16. The event will be rescheduled.
n Fay-Penn Economic Development Council has announced the postponement of the Bankers’ Breakfast scheduled for April 3.
n The Albert Gallatin JROTC has canceled the scheduled Arsenal of Democracy trip to Washington, D.C. on May 8.
n Albert Gallatin School District has announced the cancellation of several planned spring trips including: boys baseball to Myrtle beach, girls softball to Myrtle beach, FBLA to Hershey, and band.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County canceled their Executive Director Bootcamp set for April 1, 8, 15 and 22. All scholarship deadlines have been extended to April 3. No visitors are permitted into the CFFC office at this time. Those wishing to meet with someone or drop off items can call ahead at 724-437-8600.
n Red Lobster in Uniontown has discontinued take-out service and has temporarily closed until further notice.
n The hard-to-recycle event that was planned for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 25 at the Uniontown Mall has been canceled.
n Fayette County Behavioral Health Administration’s Advisory Board Meeting scheduled for April 15, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. is canceled.
Westmoreland County
n The Rostraver Township Administrative Building will be closed to the public through April 4.
Greene County
n The Greene County Chamber of Commerce’s general networking lunch has been postponed until 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29 at the EQT REC Center. For more information or a refund, call 724-627-5926 or email Michelle@greenechamber.org.
n The Greene County Chamber of Commerce has extended the Chamber Scholarship deadline to April 8 with the guidance counselor signature requirement waived.
Regional
n Giant Eagle stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Walmart stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with the 7-8 a.m. hour reserved for customers 60 years and older to shop. Martins stores will be open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. with the 6-7 a.m. hour reserved for customers ages 60 years and older to shop. All will be open seven days a week.
n All local Social Security offices are closed to the public indefinitely, though local offices will continue to provide services by phone. Online services will remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Those who already had an in-office appointment scheduled will be contacted to handle the matter over the phone. The phone number for local offices is 1-800-772-1213.
n The Department of Transportation officials have announced an April 30 extension for all driver licenses, photo ID cards, learner’s permits, vehicle registrations, safety/emissions inspections and parking placards for those will disabilities that are set to expire between March 16-31. PennDOT officials reminded customers that many services are available on the website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
n Goodwill Southwestern Pennsylvania stores and donation centers are closed. Goodwill SWPA is requesting that all donations be kept in the donor’s possession until the centers reopen. Donations that are left outside at the doors at the centers could be damaged and ruined.
n Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) as extended the closure of state parks and forests until April 30. The public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads, and parking areas for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking. Closures include campgrounds, cabins and all overnight accommodations. Anyone with reservations in this time period will be contacted, and full refunds will be made. Also closed are park and forest offices and visitor centers, restrooms, reservable facilities, public programs, events and trainings.
Outreach
n Keedys Pizzeria in Connellsville will offer free take-out lunches to all Connellsville Area School District students, kindergarten through high school during the school closures. Meals are available 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
n Titlow Tavern and Grille in Uniontown will offer free take-out lunches for students 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays while schools are closed.
n Maywood Grill in Chalk Hill will provide free take-out lunches to students from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays until schools reopen.
n Bittersweet Cafe in Farmington will offer free take-out lunches for students 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.
n The Salvation Army Uniontown will continue to operate the soup kitchen 11 a.m. to noon weekdays with take-out only. Social services will be provided by appointment only. Information: 724-437-2031.
n The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced that all activities in the diocese are canceled, including fish fries and the Stations of the Cross effective immediately.
n Fay-Penn Economic Development Council has announced that working capital loans of up to $100,000 will be made available soon to businesses with 100 or fewer employees. Fay-Penn will provide free assistance to complete the necessary application. Call 724-437-7913.
n Manufacturers who can change production lines to produce needed supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic can call Barry Wicks at 717-214-5373 or email to bwickes@pa.gov. Supplies needed include: surgical/procedure masks, N95/N99 masks (respirators), face masks with integrated shield, PAPRs (Loose fitting hoods), goggles, gloves, protective suites/gowns, booties/shoe covers, head covers, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, ventilators, PEEP, stretcher/beds, hospital gowns, endotracheal tubes, vital sign monitors, thermometers and others.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) has created the Emergency Relief Fund to provide grants to health and human service organizations serving Fayette County in response to local disasters and emergencies. Grants will be made from the Emergency Relief Fund to human service organizations and other nonprofits to address immediate needs, short-term needs and long-term needs of the community. Currently, the Emergency Relief Fund will respond to the needs related to the COVID-19 virus. Tax-deductible gifts to the Emergency Relief Fund may be made via the CFFC website at www.cffayettepa.org. Checks payable to “Community Foundation of Fayette County” may be mailed to 5 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401. Write “Emergency Relief Fund” on the memo line. Information: 724-437-8600.
n The National Park Service (NPS) Units of Western Pennsylvania which include Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, Flight 93 National Memorial, Fort Necessity National Battlefield, Friendship Hill National Historic Site and Johnstown Flood National Memorial are offering weekly Facebook Live videos featuring each park unit at 1 p.m. The schedule includes: Fort Necessity National Battlefield, April 1; Friendship Hill National Historic Site, April 2; Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, April 3; Flight 93 National Memorial, April 6; and Johnstown Flood National Memorial, April 7.
STUDENT MEALS
Albert Gallatin
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the main entrances of Albert Gallatin Area High School, AG North Middle School, AG South Middle School and Masontown Elementary School and the upper parking lot of the Point Marion Vol. Fire Department upper parking lot. A bagged lunch is offered to all students in grades K-12.
Belle Vernon
Beginning March 30, free breakfast and lunch for children ages 2 to 18 will be available for pick up between 11 a.m. and noon weekdays at Marion Elementary School, 500 Perry Ave., Belle Vernon, and Rostraver Elementary School, 300 Crest Ave., Rostraver Township. Delivery drop offs by school buses will also be made at 11 a.m. at Marion Villa (in the circle), 11:20 a.m. Rostraver Apartments (both bus stops), and 11:45 a.m. Port Royal Village (at both bus stops.) Those wishing to pick up the free meals must register at https://app.peachjar.com/flyers/972446/schools/18710
Beth-Center
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at Beth-Center Elementary School, East Bethlehem Fire Hall, Richeyville Fire Hall, Denbo Fire Hall and Marianna Fire Hall. The program applies to students who are eligible for free and reduced meals; however, no student will be denied a meal. Families unable to find transpiration can email lunchrequest@bcasd.net to make arrangements.
Brownsville
Meals are available for pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily in the rear of the middle school. The district is asking anyone who intends to pick up a meal to call 724-785-2155, ext. 2507, by 9:30 a.m. each day to place their order. Additionally, Fort Burd United Presbyterian Church, 200 Thornton Road, Brownsville, is a food pick up site for Brownsville district. About 70 meals are picked up from the middle school and taken to the church to serve those in that area. Lunches at that site are also available 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
California
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the following locations: California Area High School, Roscoe Fire Hall, California Borough Building, Grace United Church, West Brownsville Fire Hall and Crescent Heights Community Center. Any student up to the age of 18 qualifies for a free meal.
Carmichaels
Meals are available for pick-up at the following locations: Carmichaels Area Middle/High School, Rices Landing Fire Hall and Carmichaels Lions Club Baseball Pavilion, 11-11:45 a.m.; and Crucible Fire Hall, Nemacolin Fire Hall and Wana B Park, noon to 12:45. Lunches are free to all district students.
Central Greene
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at Waynesburg Central Elementary School and Margaret Bell Miller Middle School.
Charleroi
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the following locations: outside the high school auditorium lobby, at the rear entrance of the Fallowfield Vol. Fire Department, at the Charleroi Vol. Fire Department annex, at the Stockdale Fire Department and in front of the Lock No. 4 Vol. Fire Department garage doors. A lunch is offered to any child age 2-18.
The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.charleroisd.org by 11 p.m. the prior day. Parents need only to sign up once and their child will continue to receive meals each day through the remainder of the closure.
Connellsville
Meals including breakfast and lunch are available for pick-up 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: Connellsville Area High School, Falcon Drive, Connellsville; Dunbar Township Elementary School, 711 Ridge Blvd., Dunbar Township; Bullskin Elementary School, 125 Pleasant Valley Road, Connellsville; and Springfield CNP Elementary School, 14 School House Road, Normalville. Parents picking up meals must provide a family name.
Frazier
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays at the middle school front entrance. The district is asking anyone who intends to pick up a meal to fill out an order form at www.frazierschooldistrict.org or call 724-736-9507, ext. 431, by noon the prior day to place their order.
Jefferson-Morgan
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the middle/high school cafeteria underpass. A lunch is offered to any child age 2-18. The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.jmsd.org by 9 a.m. each day. Parents need only to sign up once and their child will continue to receive meals each day through the remainder of the closure. All children signed up to receive a lunch must be present at the time of pick-up.
The district cannot accommodate food allergies or restrictions. Questions or concerns regarding transportation or meal sign-up can be directed to Patty Ewart at pewart@jmsd.org or 724-883-2310, ext. 1210.
Laurel Highlands
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the main entrances of the middle school and high school. A bagged lunch is offered to all students in grades K-12. The bagged lunch will include lunch for that day and breakfast items for the following morning. The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete a survey online at www.lhsd.org or to call their school office to inform staff of their need for a meal.
Monessen
Meals are be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily at the exterior cafeteria doors of the Monessen Elementary Center. Meals are offered to all children in grades pre-K to 12. The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.monessenschooldistrict.com or to come to the school to complete the form. Parents need only to sign up once and their child will continue to receive meals each day through the remainder of the closure. Children will receive both breakfast and lunch.
Mount Pleasant
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily at the junior-senior high school or at Donegal Elementary School. Meals are offered to any district student or any other person under the age of 18, regardless of whether they qualify for free or reduced lunch. Students are able to order breakfast and lunch. Parents need only to sign up once and their child will continue to receive meals each day through the remainder of the closure.
Ringgold
Meals are available for pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the following locations: Ringgold Elementary School North (side entrance), Ringgold Elementary School South (rear entrance), Ringgold Middle School (front entrance), Donora Terrace, Donora Borough Building, New Eagle Social Hall and Monongahela Aquatorium. Students may report to any location to receive a lunch.
Southeastern Greene
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the Bobtown Elementary School loading dock and the Mapletown Jr.-Sr. High School gym entrance. Questions about the meal program can be directed to your child’s school.
Southmoreland
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily at the middle school kitchen entrance, located in the rear of the building. A lunch and breakfast meal will be distributed at the same time. Questions can be directed to the district food service office at 724-887-2015 or caponev@southmoreland.net, or the middle school kitchen at 724-887-2053.
Uniontown
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at all district schools. Meals can be picked up at students’ home schools. The district is asking anyone who intends to pick up a meal to call their school office by 9:30 a.m. each day to place their order.
West Greene
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily at the following locations: high school cafeteria loading dock, Morris Township Community Center, Graysville Vol. Fire Department, New Freeport Vol. Fire Department and Richhill Township Vol. Fire Department.
Any child age 18 and under can receive a meal. The child must be present at the time of pick-up. The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.wgsd.org.
Yough
Meals are available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to noon daily at the main entrances of three schools: Mendon Elementary School, West Newton Elementary School and Yough Senior High School. All students in grades K-12 are eligible to receive a lunch.
The district is asking anyone intending to use the service to complete an order form online at www.youghsd.net. Those unable to fill out the form electronically can call 724-446-7272, ext. 1002, and leave the following information: child’s name, parent/guardian name, grade level, school building, phone number, email address and site pick-up location. There must be a form filled out for each school-age child.
