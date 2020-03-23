This is a list of scheduled events in the area that have been postponed or canceled and other closings due to coronavirus concerns. Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations effective Thursday. Closures remain through the end of the month and will be reevaluated at that time. This list includes known cancellations and postponement beyond that time. Continue to check heraldstandard.com for the latest updates. Send cancellation notices to hsnews@heraldstandard.com for inclusion in the list.
Fayette County
n Uniontown Al-Anon Family Group has postponed the Wednesday night Al-Anon meetings at Trinity Church at 8 p.m. until further notice.
n The Uniontown Salvation Army cancelled its Bunny Hop 5K on April 11. Anyone who pre-registered will receive a refund.
n The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has canceled The SparK! Entrepreneurship Program scheduled for March 19 and April 16. The event will be rescheduled.
n Fay-Penn Economic Development Council has announced the postponement the Bankers’ Breakfast scheduled for April 3.
n Uniontown Area School District has announced that through April 13, all after-school activities are canceled including the Friday through Sunday performances of the high school musical. All out-of-state school-related travel and trips for students and employees is canceled until that time as well. Also restricted through April 13 is the use of school buildings from outside agencies and groups.
n Connellsville Area School District has announced the postponement of all after-school extracurricular competitions and the Connellsville Area Middle School musical until further notice as well as suspending indefinitely all travel for students and employees. Additionally, the district is canceling all outside usage of buildings until further notice.
n The Albert Gallatin JROTC has cancelled the scheduled Arsenal of Democracy trip to Washington, D.C. on May 8.
n Albert Gallatin School District has announced the cancellation of several planned spring trips including: boys baseball to Myrtle beach, girls softball to Myrtle beach, FBLA to Hershey, and band, chorus and drama to Virginia beach.
n Albert Gallatin School District has announced the cancellation of any scheduled field trips to all locations, all programs scheduled to come into school buildings until April 30. The high school spring musical will be postponed and all afterschool activities are suspended until further notice, including spring sports — practices, scrimmages and competitions.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County canceled their Executive Director Bootcamp set for April 1, 8, 15 and 22. All scholarship deadlines have been extended to April 3. No visitors are permitted into the CFFC office at this time. Those wishing to meet with someone or drop off items can call ahead at 724-437-8600.
n Touchstone Center for Crafts in Farmington will close through March 27. Staff will work remotely. Office voicemail at 724-329-1370 will be checked once daily. Staff can also be reached by email at info@touchstonecrafts.org. Application deadlines for Scholarships and Internships have been extended to March 27. Application deadline for Teen Week Scholarships has been extended to May 1. Visit touchstonecrafts.org for more information.
n Walk by Faith Fairchance Free Methodist will be canceling services until further notice. The church will continue to worship the Lord via live streaming. The link is available on the church’s website.
Westmoreland County
n Belle Vernon Area School District has announced that through March 27, or until further notice, all district student and staff trips outside of western Pennsylvania are canceled, external organizations are not permitted to utilize any of the district’s facilities, fields or grounds, all field trips are canceled, only essential visitors are permitted to enter buildings, any programs occurring during the school day will be canceled. Also, home athletic games and practices will be held, but spectators will not be permitted to attend. All district nonessential large group activities and gatherings will be postponed, including evening activities and the high school musical.
n The Rostraver Township Administrative Building will be closed to the public through April 4. The special meeting and work session for March 25 has been canceled.
Greene County
n The Greene County Chamber of Commerce’s general networking lunch has been postponed until 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29 at the EQT REC Center. For more information or a refund, call 724-627-5926 or email Michelle@greenechamber.org.
n The Greene County Chamber of Commerce has extended the Chamber Scholarship deadline to April 8 with the guidance counselor signature requirement waived.
Regional
n The Pittsburgh Zoo is closed until further notice.
n Giant Eagle stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Walmart stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with the 7-8 a.m. hour reserved for customers. Martins stores will be open 6 a.m.- 10 p.m. with the 6-7 a.m. hour reserved for customers ages 60 years and older to shop. All will be open seven days a week.
n All local Social Security offices are closed to the public indefinitely, though local offices will continue to provide services by phone. Online services will remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Those who already had an in-office appointment scheduled will be contacted to handle the matter over the phone. The phone number for local offices is 1-800-772-1213.
n The Department of Transportation officials have announced an April 30 extension for all driver licenses, photo ID cards, learner’s permits, vehicle registrations, safety/emissions inspections and parking placards for those will disabilities that are set to expire between March 16-31. PennDOT officials reminded customers that many services are available on the website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
n The National Park Service will move ‘Plant a Tree at Flight 93’ to spring 2021 in response to the novel coronavirus (Covid 19). The tree planting was scheduled to take place in late April at Flight 93 National Memorial.
Outreach
n Connellsville Area Community Ministries (CACM) will be delivering breakfast/lunch to students K-12 who do not have transportation to the school pickup sites. Call 724-626-1120 if you require delivery. CACM will also be delivering meals to seniors who do not have transportation to the pickup meals at the senior center. Call the senior center at 724-626-1515 24 hours in advance for meals and CACM at 724-626-1120 if they require delivery. CACM food pantry days will remain open and will have a pickup food pantry at the Community Center (201 East Fairview Avenue) open from 10 a.m.1 p.m. weekdays. Donations to the food pantry will also be accepted during that time. Pantry items needed include diapers, baby food, formula, wipes, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, granola bars, oatmeal packets, other ready made breakfast items, peanut butter, jelly, juice boxes or bottles of juice, canned soup, raviolis, other heat and serve meals, canned meats, pasta and sauce.
n Keedys Pizzeria in Connellsville will offer free take-out lunches to all Connellsville Area School District students, kindergarten through high school during the school closures. Meals are available 11 a.m.-2 p.m..
n Titlow Tavern and Grille in Uniontown will offer free take-out lunches for students 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays while schools are closed.
n Maywood Grill in Chalk Hill will provide free take-out lunches to students from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays until schools reopen.
n Bittersweet Cafe in Farmington will offer free take-out lunches for students 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.
n The Salvation Army Uniontown will continue to operate the soup kitchen 11 a.m. to noon weekdays with take-out only. Social services will be provided by appointment only. Information: 724-437-2031.
n The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced that all activities in the diocese are canceled, including fish fries and the Stations of the Cross effective immediately.
n Fay-Penn Economic Development Council has announced that working capital loans of up to $100,000 will be made available soon to businesses with 100 or fewer employees. Fay-Penn will provide free assistance to complete the necessary application. Call 724-437-7913.
