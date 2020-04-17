This is a list of scheduled events in the area that have been postponed or canceled and other closings due to coronavirus concerns.
The list also includes local outreach efforts as well as updated information about meals available to school-age children in the Herald-Standard readership area. Continue to check heraldstandard.com for the latest updates.
Send cancellation and outreach notices to hsnews@heraldstandard.com for inclusion in the list.
Fayette County
n The Fay-Penn quarterly board meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 23 has been canceled. The agency anticipates resuming quarterly meetings in July.
n Fayette County Community Action Agency’s Empty Bowls fundraiser, scheduled for April 26, has been canceled. FCCAA will be reaching out to volunteers, sponsors, ticket purchasers, performers and donors. Call 724-430-6426 with questions.
n The Greater Connellsville Chamber of Commerce Community Yard Sale, scheduled for May 2, has been indefinitely postponed.
n Laurel Highlands School district has rescheduled kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year. Students can be registered at Marshall Elementary on Monday, June 1; at Hutchinson Elementary on Tuesday, June 2; at R.W. Clark Elementary on Wednesday, June 3; and at Hatfield Elementary on Thursday, June 4. All schools will register children from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.
n The Mount Summit Challenge 3.5 Mile Run/Walk scheduled for Sunday, April 26 is canceled. The event was organized by the Fayette Striders Running Club.
n All meetings and planned activities at Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary Post #1669 in Hopwood are canceled until further notice.
n The board of directors of the Cedar Grove Cemetery Association Inc. has canceled this year’s association meeting. Any member wanting a copy of the 2019 financial report can request one in writing and enclose a self addressed stamped envelope. Send requests to Cedar Grove Cemetery, 6 South St., New Geneva, PA 15467.
n Fayette Chamber of Commerce has postponed the following events: Plant, Pack and Grow Food Manufacturing seminar on April 24; AGucation Day at the Uniontown Mall on April 25; Career Fair on April 30; Women’s Net Luncheon at Fallingwater on May 8; Fayette Business Education Partnership meeting on May 12.
n The Albert Gallatin JROTC has canceled the scheduled Arsenal of Democracy trip to Washington, D.C. on May 8.
n Albert Gallatin School District has announced the cancellation of several planned spring trips including: boys baseball to Myrtle beach, girls softball to Myrtle beach, FBLA to Hershey, and band.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County canceled its Executive Director Bootcamp set for April 22. No visitors are permitted into the CFFC office at this time. Those wishing to meet with someone or drop off items can call ahead at 724-437-8600.
n Red Lobster in Uniontown has discontinued take-out service and has temporarily closed until further notice.
n The hard-to-recycle event that was planned for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 25 at the Uniontown Mall has been canceled.
Greene County
n The Greene County Chamber of Commerce’s general networking lunch has been postponed until 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 29 at the EQT REC Center. For more information or a refund, call 724-627-5926 or email Michelle@greenechamber.org.
Regional
n SAT and ACT tests are canceled through June.
n Giant Eagle stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Walmart stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with the 7-8 a.m. hour reserved for customers 60 years and older to shop. Martins stores will be open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. with the 6-7 a.m. hour reserved for customers ages 60 years and older to shop. All will be open seven days a week.
n All local Social Security offices are closed to the public indefinitely, though local offices will continue to provide services by phone. Online services will remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Those who already had an in-office appointment scheduled will be contacted to handle the matter over the phone. The phone number for local offices is 1-800-772-1213.
n The Department of Transportation officials have announced an May 31 extension for all driver licenses, photo ID cards, learner’s permits, vehicle registrations, safety/emissions inspections and parking placards for those will disabilities that are set to expire between March 16-31. PennDOT officials reminded customers that many services are available on the website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
n Goodwill Southwestern Pennsylvania stores and donation centers are closed. Goodwill SWPA is requesting that all donations be kept in the donor’s possession until the centers reopen. Donations that are left outside at the doors at the centers could be damaged and ruined.
n Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) as extended the closure of state parks and forests until April 30. The public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads, and parking areas for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking. Closures include campgrounds, cabins and all overnight accommodations. Anyone with reservations in this time period will be contacted, and full refunds will be made. Also closed are park and forest offices and visitor centers, restrooms, reservable facilities, public programs, events and trainings.
Outreach
n The Diocese of Greensburg is producing a one-hour Divine Mercy special broadcast that will air on WTAE on Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. The program will be available to stream immediately following the broadcast at TheAccentOnline.org.
n Fayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank is holding mass distribution of food for those in need of help due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, April 17 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Department at 1527 Pittsburgh St. in Connellsville. There are no income eligibility requirements. Those who are in need of food are asked not to arrive before noon, and to have their trunk open so volunteers can load boxes so that the line of vehicles can continue moving.
n Keedys Pizzeria in Connellsville will offer free take-out lunches to all Connellsville Area School District students, kindergarten through high school during the school closures. Meals are available 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
n Titlow Tavern and Grille in Uniontown will offer free take-out lunches for students 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays while schools are closed.
n Maywood Grill in Chalk Hill will provide free take-out lunches to students from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays until schools reopen.
n Bittersweet Cafe in Farmington will offer free take-out lunches for students 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.
n The Salvation Army Uniontown will continue to operate the soup kitchen 11 a.m. to noon weekdays with take-out only. Social services will be provided by appointment only. Information: 724-437-2031.
n The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced that all activities in the diocese are canceled, including fish fries and the Stations of the Cross effective immediately.
n Fay-Penn Economic Development Council has announced that working capital loans of up to $100,000 will be made available soon to businesses with 100 or fewer employees. Fay-Penn will provide free assistance to complete the necessary application. Call 724-437-7913.
n Manufacturers who can change production lines to produce needed supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic can call Barry Wicks at 717-214-5373 or email to bwickes@pa.gov. Supplies needed include: surgical/procedure masks, N95/N99 masks (respirators), face masks with integrated shield, PAPRs (Loose fitting hoods), goggles, gloves, protective suites/gowns, booties/shoe covers, head covers, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, ventilators, PEEP, stretcher/beds, hospital gowns, endotracheal tubes, vital sign monitors, thermometers and others.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County (CFFC) has created the Emergency Relief Fund to provide grants to health and human service organizations serving Fayette County in response to local disasters and emergencies. Grants will be made from the Emergency Relief Fund to human service organizations and other nonprofits to address immediate needs, short-term needs and long-term needs of the community. Currently, the Emergency Relief Fund will respond to the needs related to the COVID-19 virus. Tax-deductible gifts to the Emergency Relief Fund may be made via the CFFC website at www.cffayettepa.org. Checks payable to “Community Foundation of Fayette County” may be mailed to 5 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, Pa. 15401. Write “Emergency Relief Fund” on the memo line. Information: 724-437-8600.
n Honeys Helping Hand is providing curb-side service for food distributions at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Bierer Wood Acres in Uniontown. Boxes will be made up and passed out. This service will continue until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
n While social and recreation activities remain suspended, daily lunches continue to be available as “grab & go” meals at senior community centers in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties. The meals are available Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People 60 years of age or older should call in their meal reservation one day in advance by 1 p.m. For more information, call your local senior center, or the Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging at 1-800-734-9603.
