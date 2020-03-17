This is a list of scheduled events in the area that have been postponed or canceled and other closings due to coronavirus concerns. The list will be updated throughout each day. Please continue to check heraldstandard.com for the latest updates. Send cancellation notices to hsnews@heraldstandard.com for inclusion in the list.
Fayette County
n Masontown United Methodist Church services are cancelled for two weeks, starting Monday, March 16. All events are also cancelled.
n The Uniontown Salvation Army cancelled its Bunny Hop 5K on April 11. Anyone who pre-registered will receive a refund.
n The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has postponed the Business After Hours event schedule for March 24 at Fay-Penn Economic Development Council.
n The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has postponed the Blue Zone Fayette County Assessment scheduled for March 30-31.
n Fayette County Community Action Agency has cancelled the Spring into Action 5K Run/Walk originally scheduled for March 22. Those registered will be refunded. Questions: 724-430-3013.
n Fayette County Community Action Agency’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program banquet set for March 18 has been canceled.
n The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has postponed the Legislative Luncheon that was scheduled for March 20. A new date will be announced at a later time.
n The Fayette Chamber of Commerce has canceled The SparK! Entrepreneurship Program scheduled for March 19 and April 16. The event will be rescheduled.
n Fallingwater is closed through March 28. Anyone with tour reservations on or after March 29 who would like to reschedule can call visitor services at 724-329-8501.
n The St. Vincent de Paul store in Uniontown will be closed to retail operations through March 28. No donations will be accepted during that time. Food pantry operations have been modified to 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
n Fay-Penn Economic Development Council has announced the postponement of the following activities: Fayette Leaders Academy, March 20; FNB Business Event Center Ribbon Cutting, March 24; Brand: The Ultimate Communicator, March 25; PTC Ribbon Cutting, March 26; Bankers’ Breakfast, April 3.
n Uniontown Area School District has announced that through April 13, all after-school activities are canceled including the Friday through Sunday performances of the high school musical. All out-of-state school-related travel and trips for students and employees is canceled until that time as well. Also restricted through April 13 is the use of school buildings from outside agencies and groups.
n Connellsville Area School District has announced the postponement of all after-school extracurricular competitions and the Connellsville Area Middle School musical until further notice as well as suspending indefinitely all travel for students and employees. Additionally, the district is canceling all outside usage of buildings until further notice.
n The Albert Gallatin JROTC has cancelled the scheduled Arsenal of Democracy trip to Washington, D.C. on May 8.
n Albert Gallatin School District has announced the cancellation of several planned spring trips including: boys baseball to Myrtle beach, girls softball to Myrtle beach, FBLA to Hershey, and band, chorus and drama to Virginia beach.
n Albert Gallatin School District has announced the cancellation of any scheduled field trips to all locations, all programs scheduled to come into school buildings until April 30. The high school spring musical will be postponed and all afterschool activities are suspended until further notice, including spring sports — practices, scrimmages and competitions.
n The Community Foundation of Fayette County has canceled the CFFC Donor Reception scheduled for March 25.
n The Osteoporosis Medications support group discussion led by Dr. John Sunyecz scheduled for March 19 at the Fayette County Health Center in Uniontown has been canceled.
n The Brownsville Area Ministerial Association’s Lenten service for Thursday, March 19 has been cancelled.
n The spaghetti dinner scheduled for March 22 at St. Cecilia’s Church in Brownsville has been canceled.
n Brownsville Historical Society’s winter lecture series scheduled for March 26 has been canceled.
n The stroke support group that was scheduled for March 17 at Uniontown Hospital has been canceled. The next support group is scheduled for April 21. Contact Andrea Lint, stroke coordinator, at 724-430-5716 or lint@utwn.org for more information.
n The new flag ceremony scheduled for March 21 at Meadow Heights along Beeson Avenue in Uniontown has been canceled.
n The Uniontown Clergy Associations have announced that the Noontide Lenten Luncheons set for March 18 and 25 at Asbury United Methodist Church have been canceled. The April 1 luncheon will be evaluated in the near future.
n Touchstone Center for Crafts in Farmington will close through March 27. Staff will work remotely. Office voicemail at 724-329-1370 will be checked once daily. Staff can also be reached by email at info@touchstonecrafts.org. Application deadlines for Scholarships and Internships have been extended to March 27. Application deadline for Teen Week Scholarships has been extended to May 1. Visit touchstonecrafts.org for more information.
n Rep. Ryan Warner (R-Fayette/Westmoreland) announced today he will temporarily suspend walk-in services at his district offices until further notice. Warner’s offices can be reached online at www.RepWarner.com or by calling the Lemont Furnace office at 724-437-1105 or the Perryopolis office at 724-736-2290. Weekly office hours at the Scottdale Public Library are canceled as well since the library is closed to the public. Warner’s Capitol office is closed until further notice.
n Fayette County Community Action Agency's free tax preparation site at Uniontown Mall will be closed for the next two weeks. Information: 724-430-6430.
n The Arc of Fayette County is canceling the open house originally scheduled for this Thursday, March 19.
n The Christian Men's Fellowship Breakfast will be canceled for this spring, and will resume Sept. 8.
n The Fayette County Cultural Trust has canceled all events through the end of March at the Connellsville Canteen including the Ambassador Program, Lunch and Learn and the Dinner and Dialogue presentations. The Canteen is open for carry out only at this time.
n The Fayette County Zoning Hearing Board hearings will be canceled for March 18 and rescheduled. New notices will be sent out.
n Walk by Faith Fairchance Free Methodist will be canceling services until further notice. The church will continue to worship the Lord via live streaming. The link is available on the church's website.
Westmoreland County
n Belle Vernon Area School District has announced that through March 27, or until further notice, all district student and staff trips outside of western Pennsylvania are canceled, external organizations are not permitted to utilize any of the district’s facilities, fields or grounds, all field trips are canceled, only essential visitors are permitted to enter buildings, any programs occurring during the school day will be canceled. Also, home athletic games and practices will be held, but spectators will not be permitted to attend. All district nonessential large group activities and gatherings will be postponed, including evening activities and the high school musical.
n The Well, a men’s conference sponsored by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg, has been postponed until May 9. The gathering, to be held for men throughout the diocese at Westmoreland County Community College, had been scheduled for March 21.
n West Overton Village and Museums in Scottdale has postponed the Wake Up West Overton! event scheduled for March 28. Ticket holders will receive a refund. Walk-in tours will reopen on March 29 and the facility will remain regular business hours of 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Questions can be directed to info@westovertonvillage.org or 724-887-7910.
n The Scottdale Historical Society has postponed the Let’s Talk Scottdale event scheduled for March 26 at the Geyer Theater in Scottdale. Visit scottdalehistorialsociety.com or follow on Facebook at scottdalehs for updates.
Greene County
n Waynesburg University has announced that effective March 16, all in-person classes are suspended, with classes resuming with distance and remote modes of instruction beginning March 23 through the end of the semester. Graduate classes and other classes already online will continue without interruption. Students will have until March 20 to decide whether to remain on campus or return home. Dormitories and dining facilities on campus will remain open.
n The Greene County Chamber of Commerce’s general networking lunch has been postponed until 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m . April 29 at the EQT REC Center. For more information or a refund, call 724-627-5926 or email Michelle@greenechamber.org.
n The Greene County Photography Club has canceled its meeting for March 24.
Washington County
n The Mon Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce has postponed The Great Gathering - GGVII event that was scheduled for March 18. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
n The Mon Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce has postponed the chamber luncheon that was scheduled for March 24. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
n The Real Life Droids in Robotics Competition to be held at California University of Pennsylvania from March 19-21 has been postponed.
n Monongahela Valley Hospital has canceled the multiphasic blood screening set for March 21, the colorectal cancer education and screening event set for March 25 and the Innovations in Medicine program set for March 21.
Regional
n The Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging, Inc. (AAA) is announcing that, effective Tuesday, March 17, all senior community centers and senior satellite centers in Fayette, Greene, and Washington Counties will be suspending operations of all social and recreational activities through Friday, March 27.
n The Pittsburgh Zoo is closed until further notice.
n Giant Eagle stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Both will be open seven days a week.
n The EMS Update Conference for EMS West and Western Regional EMS at Seven Springs, scheduled for March 26-28, has been canceled. The conference will resume next year.
n The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission closed all state-owned historic sites and museums, regardless of location through the end of March. A listing of the PHMC sites can be found at https://www.phmc.pa.gov/.
n The deputy secretary and commissioners for libraries in Pennsylvania advised Friday that public libraries would close through March 29. The only exception should be if a public library is working with emergency management officials to provide essential services in a community.
n Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced that all facilities at state park and forests in Pennsylvania will be closed for 14 days effective March 17 to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The public will still be able to access trails, lakes, forests, roads, and parking areas for passive and dispersed recreation, such as hiking. Closed facilities include park and forest offices and visitor centers, restrooms, campgrounds, cabins and all forms of overnight accommodations. Public programs, events, and trainings are canceled.
n All local Social Security offices are closed to the public indefinitely, though local offices will continue to provide services by phone. Online services will remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Those who already had an in-office appointment scheduled will be contacted to handle the matter over the phone. The phone number for local offices is 1-800-772-1213.
n The Department of Transportation will close all driver license and photo centers across the state until March 31. All PennDOT district and county maintenance offices, rest areas and welcome centers across the state will be closed. Officials also announced an April 30 extension for all driver licenses, photo ID cards, learner’s permits, vehicle registrations, safety/emissions inspections and parking placards for those will disabilities that are set to expire between March 16-31. PennDOT officials reminded customers that many services are available on the website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
Outreach
n Connellsville Area Community Ministries (CACM) will be delivering breakfast/lunch to students K-12 who do not have transportation to the school pickup sites. Call 724-626-1120 if you require delivery. CACM will also be delivering meals to seniors who do not have transportation to the pickup meals at the senior center. Call the senior center at 724-626-1515 24 hours in advance for meals and CACM at 724-626-1120 if they require delivery. CACM food pantry days will remain open and will have a pickup food pantry at the Community Center (201 East Fairview Avenue) open from 10 a.m.1 p.m. weekdays. Donations to the food pantry will also be accepted during that time. Pantry items needed include diapers, baby food, formula, wipes, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, granola bars, oatmeal packets, other ready made breakfast items, peanut butter, jelly, juice boxes or bottles of juice, canned soup, raviolis, other heat and serve meals, canned meats, pasta and sauce.
n Keedys Pizzeria in Connellsville will offer free take-out lunches to all Connellsville Area School District students, kindergarten through high school during the school closures. Meals are available 11 a.m.-2 p.m..
n Titlow Tavern and Grille in Uniontown will offer free take-out lunches for students 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays while schools are closed.
n Maywood Grill in Chalk Hill will provide free take-out lunches to students from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays until schools reopen.
n Bittersweet Cafe in Farmington will offer free take-out lunches for students 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.
n The Salvation Army Uniontown will continue to operate the soup kitchen 11 a.m. to noon weekdays with take-out only. Social services will be provided by appointment only. Information: 724-437-2031.
