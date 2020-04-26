Dr. Jayna Bonfini has been nearly booked solid with telehealth appointments with students from the California University of Pennsylvania Counseling Center.
“Their world is turned upside down,” said the licensed professional counselor and associate professor. “College students have to go back home. They’re leaving the lives they’ve established. They’re the only ones being asked to upend their lives.”
In-person classes at many college campuses have been cancelled for the rest of the semester across Pennsylvania, and many students have been sent home with most dorm buildings closed. Graduation ceremonies will likely be cancelled. Those cancellations continue into the summer semester for many college students, some of whom had plans for internships or other important stepping stones in their college careers.
“A lot of these kids had plans to do all these cool things, all these great, academic things, and now they can’t,” Bonfini said. “They already had their spring semester disrupted, and now they’re going to have their summer semester disrupted.”
College students who have mental health disorders are facing exacerbated symptoms from the pandemic, she said. Students with anxiety have another layer of anxiety. Students with obsessive-compulsive disorder are scared to leave the house. Students with depression are becoming more withdrawn, with social ties cut.
Some students are scared for their parents who work in the medical field. Others have parents who have been laid off work, and they’re burdened by the knowledge that their presence gives their families an extra mouth to feed. Many students are facing their own financial hardships with job layoffs and costs for school supplies. Few of them will receive stimulus checks because they are considered dependents.
Others returned to a tumultuous home life that they had no time to mentally prepare to re-enter. Some face psychological abuse at home, or their parents struggle with alcoholism and addiction.
“What ends up happening is my students go home and they start taking care of mom and dad and start being the model child. They step into this role where they have to be the adult in the family,” she said.
Many students have had to seek out privacy for their appointments, taking telehealth phone calls from a car or other secure location. Some students face an identity conflict returning home.
“I have a student who has not come out of the closet, so they’re leaving their significant other and also their identity,” she said.
Many young adults rely strongly on their social ties, which were cut off completely and unexpectedly. Graduating students were told their diplomas will be mailed, and many missed their chance to even say goodbye to friends. The isolation can compound depression, and many students are spending more time on their phones reading information about COVID-19 that may be untrue and adding to anxiety.
Dr. Justin Hackett, associate professor in Cal U’s psychology department, said many of his students have reached out to him about the challenges they are facing.
“I think a lot of students are going to feel isolated. They’re going to feel lonely, and they’re going to feel like they’re cut off from their social network a little bit,” he said. “I’m concerned about the loss of the connections they have with their friends, when, maybe in an unspoken sense, they help each other deal with the difficulties of college.”
He noted many people, regardless of age, are dealing with the struggles of isolation. He recommended using technology to give a sense of connectedness.
“The worst thing we can come up with as a society to do to a person is to isolate them. We know that there are negative effects that come from being isolated,” he said.
Many people are also facing a bit of an identity crisis, he said. Some people are out of work, while others are learning to work from home and blending their home and work lives.
“I think, for a lot of people, their sense of self can be rocked a little bit at this time,” he said.
Bonfini said parents should talk to their children, simply asking how they are. While young adults often present themselves as being fine, parents should pay attention to increased withdrawal and loss of interest in activities.
“I think the biggest thing is to ask and listen. Parents are stressed out, too. A lot of them might be homeschooling younger kids, or they’re grocery shopping for neighbors. We’re all being asked to do extra things.”
She said the pandemic is difficult on everyone, especially because there are so many unknowns and information is ever-changing, which presents a challenge in accepting the situation and moving forward. She advised students and parents to contact her or other licensed professional counselors, because they are connected to resources to help students.
“I’m really trying to help kids finish strong with their mental health intact,” she said.
She said she reminds students to remember the “why” of their goals, which hasn’t changed, and to focus on what can be controlled, such as taking care of mental health, getting enough sleep, and filtering out information that may be untrue or leads to increased anxiety.
“The fact is, we don’t know. We can only go off of what we know, what our reality is now. We have to accept that reality and see what we can do with where we are now. We have to accept it, and then manage it,” she said. “Just take a deep breath.”
