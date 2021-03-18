A Fayette County commissioner said Thursday he’s hopeful that the county’s 1A-eligible vaccine recipients are able to receive a shot in the next month.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said providers in Fayette are starting to receive more COVID-19 vaccines following a three-week period of not receiving very many new first doses from the state.
Dunn said WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital will be distributing 3,000 first doses per week for the next three weeks at its clinic in the former Burlington Coat Factory store at the Uniontown Mall.
Highlands Hospital will be distributing 1,100 doses per week, Dunn said, with first doses the week of March 24 to be administered at the Connellsville Township fire hall. Previously scheduled second doses will take place on March 31, April 1 and 2 at the Pleasant Valley Masonic Center in Bullskin Township, Dunn said.
After that change, the doses will go back to being delivered at the fire hall, he said.
Dunn thanked all of the task force partners involved including the various pharmacies and clinics distributing the shots to organizations like Fayette EMA, Spring Valley Bruderhof, the chamber of commerce and many others.
“Everybody has been tremendous to work with,” Dunn said. “I hope in the next three to four weeks, our 1A list is exhausted.”
He said the volunteers with the county’s vaccine task force are back to making phone calls to schedule people on the registry for those first doses.
“Answer your phone,” Dunn said.
Volunteers making the calls are spread out at different locations, meaning a potential vaccine recipient’s caller ID could show a calling coming anywhere from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce to the Spring Valley Bruderhof Community.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccination in Fayette County, visit www.fayettecountypa.org and click on the yellow “COVID-19” tab.
