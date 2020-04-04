German Township native Dr. Frank Gabrin, 60, died on Tuesday, days after developing symptoms of the coronavirus.
He was reported to be the first U.S. Emergency Room doctor to have died of the virus.
Gabrin, a two-time cancer survivor who served in the U.S. Navy, worked as an ER physician at East Orange General Hospital in New Jersey. It was there that he was treating patients with COVID-19.
Gabrin’s younger brother, Michael Gabrin, who lives in Pittsburgh, noted Frank Gabrin’s passion for his career and his compassion for people around him.
“He loved being a doctor and caring for others,” Michael Gabrin said. “He took his career as a physician seriously. His family loved him and will miss him.”
Former neighbors described Frank Gabrin as generous and thoughtful – and as someone who could be both contemplative and lighthearted.
Denise Martin taught math at the former German Township High School in the 1970s, and Gabrin was a student in her freshman algebra class. Gabrin graduated German Township High School in 1977.
Martin, like others who recalled Gabrin, was demonstrably moved as she spoke of him.
“He was so sweet and compassionate,” she said. Martin noted his intelligence and his capacity for surprise. At the end of the school year, she recalled, he brought her a framed, gracefully executed painting of a potted plant and an algebra book.
“At the end of the year he surprised me,” she said. “I knew he was bright, but I didn’t know he was an artist.”
Martin also noted the power of Gabrin’s writing, including a book called “Back from Burnout: Seven Steps to Healing from Compassion Fatigue and Rediscovering (Y)our Heart of Care,” which he dedicates to “all the souls who have ever actively cared for me.”
In the small German Township community where Gabrin grew up, those who knew Gabrin tended to have known him for a long time.
“He was a kind and gentle and beautiful person even as a child,” said Uniontown resident Diana Tiberi Heneks, who noted that she knew Gabrin since he was in kindergarten – or even earlier.
“I never knew Frank to ever say an ill word about anyone,” she said.
Jeffrey Martin, an English teacher in German Town High School when Gabrin attended there, also noted how integral Gabrin was to the close-knit community that formed in and around the school.
“His dad was the band director,” said Jeffrey Martin, husband to Denise Martin. “He marched with the band even when he was a little boy.”
Jeffrey Martin said when the news that Gabrin had become a doctor trickled into the community, “no one was surprised by it.”
Frank Gabrin’s husband, Arnold Vargas, described Gabrin to the New York Post as “an amazing doctor” and an “angel” who “loved to take care of people.” Vargas told The Post that Gabrin died in his arms.
Ernest Macar, who also grew up with Gabrin, said Gabrin talked with him about wanting to be a doctor – a goal Macar described as fitting given how “very giving of his time and skills” Gabrin was.
Terry Homer Stalnaker said she grew up “side by side” with Gabrin, in the same school, and in the same class.
“I was probably about four years old when he came over for my birthday,” she said. “He always had a smile on his face.”
Homer Stalnaker recalled Gabrin’s knack for encouragement. He was someone who was willing to say, “You’ll get through this.” It’s a trait that traveled and grew into Gabrin’s adult life.
“I just messaged him this past December about a problem I was having,” she said. “He instantly got back to me on how to handle that problem.”
Those who recalled Gabrin described him as a person who’d developed many varied gifts. He was an artist, they said. A musician. A writer. A leader. A thinker. He was someone willing to insert himself into the worst global pandemic of anyone’s lifetime even if it meant risking, and losing, his life.
The American College of Emergency Physicians described Gabrin as the “first emergency physician” to die from COVID-19.
Dr. William Jaquis, MD, FACEP, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, invited people to pause and reflect on Gabrin’s life – something he said emergency physicians do after a loss.
“This is never easy,” Jaquis said in a statement. “It is especially difficult when the loss is one of your own, part of your family. Tonight, we pause and invite you to join us.”
Jaquis also noted the importance of providing sufficient resources for doctors such as Gabrin throughout the country.
“There are dire shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) in emergency departments across the country, and despite efforts to ramp up production, we do not see significant relief in the near future,” he said.
For Jeffrey Martin, the often-used title of “hero” applies with particular resonance to Gabrin.
“He was a true hero,” Martin said. “He’s the kind of guy that you’d never picture with a sword and armor, but that’s what he was.”
