When state officials announced the more than 600 businesses that were awarded $50 million in grant funding to give front line workers hazard pay, Passavant Memorial Homes was not on the list.
The Warrendale-based company was among more than 10,000 vying for a grant that would’ve allowed them to increase pay for essential workers by $3 hours through Oct. 24 through the state program.
Passavant CEO and President Rick D. Senft said the company decided to honor the principle terms of the grant program and implement the temporary $3 hourly wage on its own.
“Despite foreseeably not being awarded the grant, the board of directors and I believe it is incumbent upon us to recognize and reward our valued direct support professionals for their ongoing commitment to providing optimal supports and care to the vulnerable population that we are privileged to serve during this unprecedented time,” Senft said.
Passavant is a human services provider that operates about 140 community residential homes and employs about 1,100 direct support professionals who earn between $16.67 and $20.15 per hour.
About 50 staff members in Fayette County will get the pay increase.
State officials took applications for the hazard pay grant earlier this year over a two-week period. Gov. Tom Wolf announced earlier this week that 639 companies were awarded the funding, which will result in a temporary pay increase for 41,587 workers.
Seven industries were eligible to apply: health care, food manufacturing, food retail, social assistance, janitorial, transportation and security.
Twelve businesses in Fayette County were awarded funds:
n Health care: Hillside Estates Suites PCH - $15,600; Grand at Fayette - $28,800; Hillside Manor PCH, Inc. - $45,600; Monarch Meadow, LLC - $21,480; Simmons Personal Care Home, Inc. - $24,120
n Food manufacturing: Haines Farming and Meat Processing - $13,680
n Food retail facilities: Fairchance Shop N Save - $41,160; RKB Convenience, Inc. - $7,080
n Social assistance: AAA Senior Care (doing business as Home Instead Senior Care) - $111,600; Aggie Home Care, Inc. - $70,800; Lean On Me Home Care, LLC - $28,200; Miller’s Home Health Care - $57,600
The five Greene County recipients are:
n Health care: Ewing House LLC - $33,600; Rolling Meadows - $69,000
n Food retail facilities: Millsboromart LLC - $14,868
n Social assistance: Crystal’s Children Center, LLC - $5,040; Family Ties Home Care - $42,000
The state grants is to be used for direct, full-time or part-time employees who earn less than $20 per hour.
“The demand for this program indicates the need for additional funding to support these critical front-line workers, who selflessly helped their fellow Pennsylvanians through the toughest times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wolf said. “I support the Heroes Fund, in the bi-partisan Federal HEROES Act, which would provide $200 billion in hazard pay to life-sustaining workers. My administration is also open to working with the state legislature to allocate additional federal dollars toward hazard pay for additional workers and industries.”
Local DOH data updates reported between Tuesday and Wednesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 639 cases (+8); 11,043 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 129 cases (no change); 3,263 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 930 cases (+6); 18,671 negative tests; 21 deaths (+1)
Westmoreland County: 1,658 cases (+18); 34,342 negative tests; 49 deaths (+1)
Allegheny County: 9,576 cases (+27); 133,379 negative tests; 277 deaths (+3)
Pennsylvania: 126,149 cases (+570); 1,368,318 negative tests; 7,523 deaths (+24)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; 13 cases in residents; 11 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 10 facilities; 42 cases in residents; nine in employees; five deaths
Westmoreland County: 22 facilities; 195 cases in residents; 52 in employees; 32 deaths
Allegheny County: 92 facilities; 1,103 cases in residents; 369 in employees; 211 deaths
Pennsylvania: 899 facilities; 20,444 cases in residents; 4,261 in employees; 5,064 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
