Due to the closures of some county courthouses or sheriff’s offices due to COVID-19, the state has extended the expiration date of concealed carry permits through May 30.
The extension applies to permits that were to expire on March 19 or later, state police said.
In Fayette County, Sheriff James Custer is processing all license-to-carry applications through mail only during the state’s judicial emergency.
The state Supreme Court on Wednesday extended its order that generally closes all courts to the public through April 30, but gives president judges in each county the ability to declare a judicial emergency through May 31.
Courts remain open for emergency proceedings, including requests for protection-from abuse orders.
The order also stops, through April 30, any evictions or ejectments from homes. That includes dispossessions related to “mortgage foreclosures, a failure to pay rent, or a failure to pay property taxes,” according to the order.
Applications to apply for a concealed carry permit in Fayette County are available at the front door of the courthouse or online at www.fayettecopa.org, on the sheriff’s department page.
Applicants who apply by mail should include a copy of their driver’s license or state identification card and a $20 money order made payable to “Sheriff of Fayette County.”
Applications can be mailed to Fayette County Sheriff, Attention: LTC, 61 E. Main St., Uniontown, Pa. 15401.
In a letter to state Rep. Pam Snyder and state Sen. Camera Bartolotta, Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms said more than 220 permit licenses would expire in March and April if they were no longer able to process renewals.
Currently, the office continues to use a satellite location in the basement of the county airport to process permit requests and renewals on Tuesdays and Thursday by appointment only.
To schedule an appointment, call 724-852-5218.
