The Connellsville Area School District has announced a modified graduation for high school seniors set for June 26 at Falcon Stadium, with students graduating in three groups.
“We look forward to providing an appropriate celebratory ceremony that our seniors deserve, our families have communicated a desire to have, and our district has the capacity to hold,” said Connellsville Area School District Superintendent Joseph Bradley.
In a three-page letter posted on the district’s website, officials announced that the modified graduation will be in-person with various restrictions in place, including a limitation of four guests per senior.
In the letter, the district asked for cooperation, understanding and adherence to the plan to protect all involved, recognizing the risk in hosting this event and acknowledging the uniqueness of the current operational state of the community.
“This senior class has been forced to endure loss and disappointment,” Bradley said. “We are confident that this effort and our recently held successful parade will soften some of those blows.”
Graduates with the last names Adams through Hamborsky are to report to the stadium at 1:15 p.m. for a 2 p.m. ceremony; graduates with the last names Hardy through Mullins are to report to the stadium at 4:15 p.m. for a 5 p.m. ceremony; and graduates with the last names Murphy through Zooner are to report to the stadium at 7:15 p.m. for the 8 p.m. ceremony.
The traditional procession will take place followed by the National Anthem and the Alma Mater, opening remarks, full speeches on a prerecorded video, presentation of graduates, conferment of diplomas and the dismissal of the graduates.
High-touch areas on the site will be sanitized between ceremonies.
The graduates will be given wristbands for their guests for assigned seating in the stadium while adhering to social distancing (except those guests in the same party). Attendees must also wear masks, and are asked not to congregate in groups, refrain from handshaking and not attend if sick or at high risk.
Organizers are asking guests to arrive no earlier than 45 minutes prior to their designated ceremony and there will not be any on-site public restrooms.
The rain date for the ceremony will be June 27, and the second rain date will be June 28 at the high-school gymnasium with similar safety protocols in place.
For those who cannot attend, a live broadcast will take place via Channel 201 and the CAHS Falcon Productions YouTube Channel at 2, 5 and 8 p.m.
An edited video will be available on Channel 201, YouTube and DVD.
Participation in the ceremony is voluntary.
