The Connellsville Area High School will hold its prom next month, potentially with some changes.
In a letter posted to district seniors and their families, the high-school prom sponsors noted that prom, originally scheduled for May 16, was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, but there were alternative dates of July 10 and July 23 available.
The date of July 23 was picked for the prom to take place at Stratigos Banquet Centre in North Huntingdon.
“This date was chosen with hopes that Gov. (Tom) Wolf will allow large group gatherings to be increased,” said Amy Riccio, an English teacher at the high school and one of the prom committee sponsors. “As of (June 9), we can hold our prom with 250 attendees.”
Last week, the committee sent out a survey to the students to both assess the interest and number of seniors attendees because if the current restrictions remain in place, it could mean only seniors can attend.
So far, the feedback has been clear that most students want a traditional prom.
“We want to honor our seniors first as this is their last opportunity to attend their high school prom,” Riccio said. “We understand that this might be frustrating or disappointing for some, but we want to make this an enjoyable moment for our seniors.”
The committee, consisting of Riccio, Debbie Luczka with the district’s Physical Education Department and Janal Narduzzi with the Special Education Department, said it has been difficult trying to organize the prom while navigating COVID-19 changes because there as a lot is not in their control, but they’re working on putting on the best prom they can under the circumstances they were given.
Pending any changes in restrictions, the committee stated that there will be a maximum of 250 guests, prom attendees might not be able to bring a guest outside of the school district, the grand march may not be open to the public and may be live streamed by the district and all involved will abide by all health-related recommendations.
The students that are interested in attending the prom were asked to continue checking the school-district’s website for updates.
