Superintendent Joseph Bradley of the Connellsville Area School District announced that a “continuity of education” plan would be communicated to families in the next several days as district schools – along with schools throughout the state – remain closed during the COVID-19 crisis.
Bradley spoke at school board meeting Wednesday at Connellsville Area High School.
After the meeting, Bradley said district officials will reach out soon to families through the phone emergency messaging system, and he said the district’s website would soon contain information about “our internet and non-internet based instructional format options.”
Bradley said students in grades six through 12 already have district-issued Chromebooks at home. The students in lower grades, he said, will come to their buildings in waves to pick up Chromebooks they can use.
“If that can’t be accomplished we’ll try to make arrangements for other forms of delivery,” he said.
Noting that a number of families do not have internet access, Bradley said the district will also deliver lessons "in a more traditional sense," including such avenues as photocopied lessons and lessons stored on a thumb drive that can be retrieved without internet connectivity.
Bradley said April 1 is the target date for students to begin the lessons. Teachers, meanwhile, will begin Monday and Tuesday to train, from home, on ways to implement the lessons, he said.
Many teachers in Connellsville and beyond have already started communicating with students, encouraging various kinds of learning. Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that state schools will remain closed at least through April 6.
“We know that face-to-face interaction, and the love and caring that teachers show, can’t be duplicated in a technological environment,” Bradley said. But still, he added, district officials want to come “as close to the classroom environment as we can.”
