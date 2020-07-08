The Connellsville Area School District prom was canceled Wednesday following expected restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic in Westmoreland County, where the prom was planned to be held.
A recent graduate is heading up plans for an unofficial prom to be held on the previously scheduled date, July 23, at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Bullskin Township, Fayette County.
“The CASD Prom sponsors were notified today by Stratigos Banquet Centre that the 2020 CASD Prom venue would be unavailable for our event on the date we had previously communicated to our recent graduates (at the time current seniors),” Superintendent Joe Bradley wrote in a statement. “At that point approximately 25 tickets had been sold and they will be refunded.”
State officials are expected to prohibit indoor dining at restaurants and bars in Westmoreland and other counties in the region, including Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Washington as cases of the coronavirus increase. Thirty-three new cases were reported in Westmoreland County Wednesday, and 126 since July 1.
A Connellsville graduate and parents sold tickets to the unofficial prom Wednesday and will continue sales Thursday and Friday. Tickets are $100 per couple and $50 per individual.
Bradley said he became aware of the event Wednesday afternoon when a high school graduate shared a screenshot of the event plans. He wished the graduates luck, and urged them to be safe and healthy.
“This is not sponsored by the district and we wish our recent graduates the best of luck,” he said in a statement. “We are empathetic to their desire to have an event and we are hopeful, as we would with all alumni, that they are safe, have fun, and create positive memories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.