Frazier and Connellsville school districts sent letters out to parents and staff after they were notified of a positive case of the coronavirus at school.
One person at the Frazier Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, which was reported to the school on Tuesday. Anyone who had close contact with the patient was contacted by the Pennsylvania Department of Health Tuesday and asked to quarantine for 14 days since the last exposure, the letter to parents said.
“If you were not contacted prior to this communication, you were not one of the families effected,” the letter said. “We have worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to conduct the necessary contact tracing for this incident and school will be in session tomorrow with those that were not in direct contact with the individual.”
Close contact is defined as being within six feet of a person for 15 minutes or longer.
Connellsville Area School District sent out a letter Sept. 30 to notify parents and staff of a possible exposure. Anyone who had close contact was notified at the time, the letter said.
Anyone who was exposed to the patients will be learning remotely, both letters said.
Each district asked parents and staff to monitor health and symptoms daily before going to school, especially for the next 14 days following the positive test results in the schools.
Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked to stay home. Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, diarrhea, nausea or vomiting, and new loss of taste or smell.
“If your child develops symptoms of COVID-19 as stated above, it is extremely important that you do not send your child to school and contact your local healthcare provider,” Frazier’s letter said.
Anyone experiencing symptoms that require medical attention is asked to call the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-724-3258.
