Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln has announced that the city is locking up basketball courts when possible, and removing rims in spots where locks are not feasible, in an effort to stop crowds from gathering in the city's parks.
The effort to curtail crowds traces back to a worldwide effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The move came two days after Gov. Tom Wolf extended stay-at-home orders to the entire state, as cases of COVID-19 continue to proliferate. The reported state total stood at 8,420 on Friday, including 20 in Fayette County. The number of deaths totaled 102 in the state, with one death occurring in Fayette County.
Lincoln said he’d received many messages from people concerned about crowds gathering in the city. He also posted on Facebook that he’d received “50 messages about kids in large groups hanging out on our city streets.” The post also noted “large groups of adults hanging out on our city streets.”
Health officials have warned that such activities contribute to the community spread of COVID-19. Lincoln said he’s heeding these warnings in an effort to protect residents from the global pandemic.
“We’re taking this serious,” he said. “Nobody on our city council wanted to go to these extreme measures, but when we have people turning a blind eye … we have to do this.”
Lincoln said he decided on the measures in consultation with Council Member Melissa Tzan, who’s in charge of public buildings and grounds. He said the state of emergency declaration passed by the Connellsville City Council allows for such measures.
Lincoln noted other measures the city will take to discourage gatherings. Police, he said, will be monitoring parks over the weekend, and they may begin to issue citations.
The mayor said he understands people’s desire to go outside and to exercise. But he said use of the city parks’ playground equipment, athletic fields, tennis courts and basketball courts will not be permitted. He said he’s focused on curtailing activities that lead to group gatherings.
Lincoln reiterated the importance of exercise.
“We want people to be able to exercise,” he said, “You get stir crazy … When I get home from work, we go immediately down to the bike trail and do a five mile loop. But when we get done, we go home.”
Lincoln said he hopes that social distancing and other mitigation measures carve a path to a more familiar sort of community life in the summer.
“So many things have already been canceled,” he said, “and I want to look forward to something.”
