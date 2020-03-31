CONNELLSVILLE -- City Police Chief William Hammerle underlined the importance of social distancing at a city council meeting closed to the public in the face of COVID-19 – but streamed live on Facebook.
“I know it’s going to be very, very hard, especially with our young population,” Hammerle said. “Parks are all closed, and we’ve had some calls (about) large groups playing basketball on basketball courts.”
Hammerle on Tuesday noted that such activity, especially with spring weather blossoming, is understandably appealing. But he implored residents to continue to strive for social distancing in an effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
“Please, until this thing’s over, until we get a break from this, refrain from gathering in large groups in the city, in our parks,” he said.
Council also dealt with much of the city’s ordinary business, but COVID-19 loomed throughout the meeting, as Mayor Greg Lincoln and council members highlighted the work done by those who work in trash collection, those who fight fires and others taxed with the safety of the community.
City officials paid close attention to social distancing guidelines throughout the meeting.
One resolution passed by the council in light of COVID-19 focused on County Hauling’s garbage collection in Connellsville. It affirmed that cardboard needed to be placed in trash bags for collection due to virus-related concerns and noted all garbage needed to be bagged as no loose trash would be collected. The resolution also cautioned residents not to approach drivers.
“Our garbage collectors are some of the people you really don’t sometimes think about from day to day, week to week, but that is a very essential service they’re providing,” council member Bob Topper Jr. said.
Lincoln emphasized the pressing need for safety with regard to garbage disposal.
“This is a time when we need our city residents to put your garbage bags in garbage cans,” he said. “We’ve had an ordinance on the books for many, many years, and we’ve been trying to encourage residents to do it. But this is the time.”
Topper, who delivered the fire department report, also noted the needs of volunteer fire departments in the area – including Connellsville’s New Haven Hose Company.
“The volunteer firefighters are some of the people out on the front lines,” he said. “Our volunteer firefighters cannot be forgotten in this.”
Topper reminded those listening that the fundraisers which usually help volunteer fire departments have been halted by COVID-19.
“Think about that,” he said. “They’re not having bingos. They’re not having hoagie sales. All the things they need to do just to be able to provide this free service to the community, that’s all shut down right now.”
Topper said volunteer fire departments do receive some state grant funding, but he noted the unusual financial challenges faced by those departments in a time such as this. He encouraged people to send donations to the New Haven Hose Company at 123 S. 7th St., in Connellsville, and he also stressed that the need extends beyond any single company.
In other business, council approved a resolution to close Crawford Avenue, between Arch and Pittsburgh Streets, on Aug. 6 from 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., for Savor the Avenue, pending approval from Hammerle, the city's fire chief and the state Department of Transportation. Members also voted to approve an emergency declaration related to COVID-19, retroactive to March 17, and extend the declaration indefinitely.
Lincoln also announced proclamations noting The Regional YMCA of Laurel Highlands’ 20th anniversary and the Eagle Scout rank of Dominic Prestipino for a project involving his remaking of the Connellsville High School cross country course.
