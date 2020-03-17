The mayor and Connellsville council proclaimed a public health state of emergency “in response to the COVID-19 epidemic,” according to a proclamation issued by the city on Tuesday.
The proclamation also announced that City Hall will be “closed to the general public and all public gatherings exceeding 10 people shall be prohibited in City parks for an initial period of two weeks.”
Council noted that the proclamation does not constitute a “proclamation of a disaster emergency under the Emergency Management Code … but acknowledges (Gov. Tom Wolf's) Proclamation of Disaster Emergency, dated March 6, 2020.
Mayor Greg Lincoln also announced that Tuesday’s regular council meeting would be postponed until 6 p.m. on March 31, in council chambers, “following the requests of our federal and state leaders on the battle against COVID-19.”
