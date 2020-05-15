Beginning Wednesday, May 20, providers at Uniontown Hospital’s Connellsville Primary Care Office will again be seeing patients at the Connellsville location.
The office temporarily closed on March 30.
In a release, the hospital noted both offices in the Fayette Physician Network will resume some in-person patient visits, while continuing to use telehealth appointments as well.
Hospital officials noted that all patients who come to the offices must wear a mask, and will be pre-screened before their appointment. A second screening will occur when patients arrive at the office.
In addition, offices and patient rooms will be disinfected throughout the day and after each patient exam.
In an effort to offer more flexibility, both offices are expanding their hours in June, including early morning or later evening appointments. Saturday appointments will also be made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.