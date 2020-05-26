As Connellsville Area School District contemplates when and how their high school seniors will graduate, they’re implementing a change that will let the Class of 2020 express themselves.
This year’s graduates will be permitted to decorate the mortarboards of their caps.
“We respect the view of traditionalists that a ceremony is sacrosanct and therefore decorating the mortarboard is not appropriate, while also balancing students’ desire to show some individuality,” CASD Superintendent Joseph Bradley said.
But, he said, this year has been one unlike any other, stripping seniors of their typical end-of-the-year events as they close out their high school careers.
Before COVID-19 hit, the district had already planned one change – moving all graduates to wearing “Falcon blue” colored gowns. CASD administrators intended to make that change a standing tradition, but will allow a mix of the white and blue gowns historically worn this year.
When graduation will happen – and whether it will be in-person or virtual – remains a question.
In late April, the district sent out a letter identifying some potential dates, with the first less than three weeks away.
“At this point, we do not see June 12 as occurring,” Bradley said.
Instead, the administrators are eyeing backup dates, either June 26 and July 31, as opportunities for commencement, should Fayette County get moved into the green phase and fully reopen. Officials said they would work with the state Department of Health on way to keep an in-person event safe.
If the county remains under mitigation regulations and cannot have the commencement program on July 31, then the district’s last best contingency plan is to celebrate the Class of 2020 with a virtual graduation program consisting of student speeches, administrative remarks, class awards, scholarship presentations and recognition of student diplomas.
Bradley said high school administrators will make the district’s students and families aware of future updates as decisions are made.
He added that other celebratory events, in addition to the graduation ceremony, are also being discussed.
