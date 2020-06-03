State Department of Health officials held a regional contact tracing meeting in Southwestern Pennsylvania to discuss the area’s needs.
Among the attendees were Fayette County Community Action Agency, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, Centerville Clinics and Westmoreland County Community College.
“Contact tracing is an essential function of public health as we work to identify those who may have come into contact with cases of COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “This meeting with the southwestern regional consortium is the first of many meetings with regions across the state to provide information about our plans and our needs to conduct contact tracing. I am encouraged by the partners who are taking part in these efforts and look forward to the work that will be done in the southwest region to support contact tracing in Pennsylvania.”
The consortiums will assess how many people are needed to conduct contact tracing in the area, recruit them and ensure training and education is available, Levine said.
They will also coordinate information and data so that it is collected consistently throughout the region.
Local counties’ case counts have remained fairly steady since the stay-at-home order was lifted on May 22.
Fayette County, which has 95 cases, hasn’t seen an increase since May 26. Greene County, meanwhile, has remained at 27 cases since May 2.
Washington County’s count rose from 134 to 140 between May 22 and Wednesday, and Westmoreland’s rose from 436 to 453.
All of those counties shift into the less restrictive green phase this Friday.
Levine, on Wednesday, also fielded questions about whether there will be a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall, and what it might bring.
The short answer is no one knows, she said.
“We don’t know exactly when and how that will occur, but we need to be ready,” she said.
She also said she anticipates, “for the foreseeable future,” that people going out should wear masks, practice social distancing and continue with rigorous handwashing.
A safe, effective vaccine, she said, is the only way those things will go away, she said.
“The governor has said over and over again that we’re in a new normal, so COVID-19 is not behind us. We still have COVID-19 and Pennsylvania there’s COVID-19 throughout the country and throughout the world. There are significant outbreaks happening right now in in in South and Central America so the world and United States is not beyond COVID-19,” Levine said.
