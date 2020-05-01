Pennsylvanians will learn today which counties are expected to partially reopen on May 8, under Gov. Tom Wolf’s red-yellow-green plan.
With everyone currently in the red phase, Wolf said Thursday that the yellow phase will be experimental, and will show how Pennsylvanians can best navigate “the new normal.”
Counties that meet certain qualitative and quantitative metrics will be allowed to reopen some businesses in the yellow phase, but gatherings will be limited to 25 people.
“We’re going to have to learn how to deal in this infectious disease world in a way that we weren’t in the last six or seven decades,” he said.
While he did not say which regions would be reopened first, he said southwestern Pennsylvania and Allegheny County “have done quite well.”
No new COVID-19 cases or deaths were reported in Fayette or Greene counties by the state Department of Health on Thursday. The counties remaining at 80 and 26 cases, respectively.
Other local counties saw case increases: Washington from 113 to 115; Westmoreland from 386 to 391 and Allegheny from 1,273 to 1,289.
As counties move through the phases, Wolf said, mitigation efforts will continue to be largely self-enforced. He said relaxing restrictions will only work if the overwhelming majority of people comply.
Dr. Rachel Levine said state officials “haven’t exactly determined” the frequency with which counties will be upgraded from red to yellow after tomorrow’s announcement of the initial counties that would.
Wolf said some things that were taken for granted before the coronavirus pandemic might still be limited during the yellow and green phases. Masking will become more common, and people may no longer shake hands in the future, he said.
“We’ve been through wars. We’ve been through all kinds of things. But we’ve never been through a pandemic where we actually had the chance to mitigate the effects of that pandemic,” he said.
Officials have not said when tomorrow they will release the list of counties set to reopen.
