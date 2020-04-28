Those areas of Pennsylvania that will partially reopen May 8 will find out this Friday, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.
Levine said the notice would enable businesses and workers to make plans for what may need to be done to reopen.
“We still want people to practice social isolation, we still want those businesses to follow the business guidelines about social isolation, and we want people to wear masks,” Levine said Tuesday.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that the state would reopen in phases, first moving select counties from a red to yellow grading. That transition would allow many businesses to reopen, but still limits gatherings and requires residents to wear masks.
In the green phase, restaurants, bars, theaters, casinos, spas and gyms would be able to fully reopen, and other restrictions would be relaxed.
While Levine said she believes the state is past the peak of new COVID-19 cases, she also said partially reopening areas doesn’t mean residents are in the clear.
“As counties and regions go from red to yellow, we’re going to have to be very careful that we don’t see outbreaks, and that we are able to deal with those very, very quickly to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
As restrictions are eased, she said, businesses should continue to allow employees to telework if they are able.
“The best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to stay home and if you can telework then that would be great,” she said.
In a media call Tuesday, Wolf said it’s important to give employees and customers confidence that it’s safe to go back to work and patronize businesses.
“I think part of this is the way we open and another part of this is how we behave with each other once we’re open,” Wolf said.
Local case counts have slowed in recent days. Fayette County, which has 79 cases, has not had a new case reported since Saturday. Greene County, on Tuesday, had a one-case increase to 26, after no additional cases were reported for eight consecutive days.
Washington County’s count increased from 107 to 109; Westmoreland’s from 377 to 383 and Allegheny County’s from 1,224 to 1,235.
There were 1,214 new cases reported across the state (43,264 total), and 119 additional deaths (1,716 total).
Among those were deaths reported in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties.
During her briefing, Levine acknowledged the difficulty stay-at-home orders have caused, emphasizing the struggles for those who may be victims of domestic violence, or children who are being abused.
“Life has changed but we all still must look out for members of our community who may be in danger at home, including children,” Levine said. “If you suspect something is wrong with a neighbor, a family member … please say something.”
ChildLine accepts reports of suspected child abuse at 1-800-932-0313. Domestic violence victims can call the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence at 1-833-727-2335.
For additional information on COVID-19, visit health.pa.gov.
