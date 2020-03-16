The Pennsylvania Supreme Court declared a general statewide judicial emergency Monday, as common pleas courts issued county-specific orders to comply.
According to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, the emergency declaration allowed the president judge of each county to authorize and declare individual judicial emergencies starting on Monday and running to April 14.
In Fayette County, Judge Nancy D. Vernon on behalf of President Judge John F. Wagner Jr. limited public access to courtrooms and court-related offices to: court employees and employees of court-related offices; jurors, attorneys, litigants, witnesses, victims and participants in judicial proceedings before both the common pleas and magisterial district court; people with a bona fide business before a court or court-related office; attorney, litigants or their representatives filing documents or making payments in various offices including adult probation, juvenile probation, domestic relations, custody office and court administration, and members of the media.
Washington County Court of Common Pleas has also issued an administrative order that mirrors Fayette County’s that also limits public access to its court of common pleas.
Lori Lambie, the deputy court administrator in Fayette County, said the magisterial district courts will also run with limited access. The changes will remain in effect for two weeks.
Also, Lambie said, for every magisterial district court in Fayette County, social distancing will be practiced as security personnel were directed to cut the number of people in the waiting area down by half.
Since the size of each waiting area in the magistrates’ offices is different, Lambie said the number of people permitted will be limited to half the number of chairs.
Once that number is reached, court security will ask people to wait outside or in their vehicles.
“We’re just asking to limit the amount of people in the waiting area at one time,” Lambie said, noting recommendations to avoid large crowds or packing many people in a limited space.
The order for the court of common pleas also implemented operating procedures including all communications and inquiries to the court be made by telephone and not in person; all litigants or counsel are to contact the presiding judge’s chamber a day prior to a proceeding for confirmation and coordinate procedure involving that case and it added that criminal court week in Fayette is canceled, so those called for jury duty in April do not have to report.
Also, the Rule of Criminal Procedure 600, which constitutionally protects a defendant’s right for a speedy trial, is suspended for that period under both counties’ orders.
The order states that constitutionally-protected right will continue to be upheld, but a delay attributed to the judiciary for the prevention of the coronavirus will be excluded in the defendant’s calculation of time prior to trial.
The order also states that the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas have requested permission from the state Supreme Court to suspend final protection from abuse (PFA) hearings while the judicial emergency is in effect as temporary PFA hearings can be done by phone or video conference, if possible, from the domestic violence service office or the crime victims center.
In Greene County, the county commissioners have ordered all non-essential court proceedings canceled with the exception of emergencies between March 17 and March 23; they will be rescheduled pending further court order.
