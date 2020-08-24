Mail-in voting was a popular choice for voters in this year’s primary election, and county officials expect the number of people requesting that type of ballot will grow this fall.
“(The primary) was hectic,” said Larry Blosser, the director of the Fayette County Election Bureau.
Blosser said the normal number of absentee ballots cast is around 1,920, but the option for mail-in voting brought in an additional 8,035 applications. Between 70% to 80% of those who requested the latter chose to permanently receive the mail-in ballots.
Tina Kiger, the elections manager with the Greene County Elections and Voter-Registration department, said she believes the use of mail-in ballots for the primary went fairly well. Their office sent out 3,811 and received 3,241 of them back.
“The only challenge was making sure we had enough supplies and storage areas, but we got it figured out,” Kiger said. “There was definitely a lot more than normal.”
Kiger added they currently have around 300 applications for mail-in ballots for November, but added some of those may be duplicates. They had about 2,200 people in Greene County sign up to permantently receive mail-in ballots.
“I’m sure it will go up,” Kiger said.
Blosser said they’ve been receiving mail-in applications for November’s general election since June 29, but couldn’t provide a firm number as employees are currently processing the applications.
Blosser said voter-participation groups have been sending the applications to voters to fill out and send back to county election bureaus, but, as in Greene County, there are those who chose to receive permanent mail-in ballots and have returned an application they didn’t need to fill out.
He added that those who do fill out the application need to include information like their names, date of birth, Social Security number or driver’s license number and return it, not just sign it and return it to the election bureau.
“It’s a major headache,” Blosser said.
As of now, both Blosser and Kriger said it’s too early to tell if any additional changes need to be made at polling locations for November.
Blosser said they’ll send letters out to precincts to see if they’re good for the upcoming general election. Any polling places that have issues, should contact the election bureau at 724-430-1289 to let them know, he said.
Kiger said they’re preparing to send out surveys to precincts earlier than usual to get an idea of how many people will still be available as poll workers on Election Day.
“We don’t know how many will still say they’re uncomfortable with it,” Kiger said, adding anyone wanting to volunteer at the polls can do so by calling her department at 724-852-5230.
Blosser said he’s still unsure how many poll workers will return or stay home in November, but said anyone who wants to work on Election Day can call and be placed on a list. Poll workers must be registered to vote in Fayette County.
Blosser also asked any voter unsure if they’re registered can easily check to see if they’re registered through their website or to www.votespa.com.
