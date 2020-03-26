Shelby D. Ferguson II knows that funeral home visitation gives people closure and a chance to grieve. It’s a time to come together.
But COVID-19 has rendered even these moments of healing too big a risk.
“The first thing you do is hug somebody,” Ferguson said. “I don’t think that’s in the best interest of anybody right now.”
So Ferguson, funeral director at Ferguson Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in North Belle Vernon, decided to end public visitations, announcing last Tuesday that public visitations won’t be an option until at least April 6, with small, private, family-only visitations allowed to be held at the funeral home prior to funeral services.
It was a difficult decision for Ferguson, who bought the business from his father Shelby D. Ferguson in 2001. The elder Ferguson died in 2018, and his son would have wanted public visitation for his father.
“But I’d stick to my guns if that happened today,” Ferguson said.
Stacey Dolfi, funeral director at Thomas M. Dolfi Funeral Home in Uniontown, said that her funeral home could potentially hook up a webcam to stream services privately or publicly.
The Roman Catholic Dioceses of Greensburg and Pittsburgh recommended last week that funerals and weddings be limited to immediate family.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an order banning funerals in the state for at least two weeks Monday.
In response to guidance restricting or banning large gatherings, the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) has suggested holding smaller services for immediate family streamed through a webcasting service or Facebook Live, recording the service on video to be shared with whomever the family deems appropriate or holding a memorial event when restrictions are lifted if the family chooses immediate disposition.
CDC has said people should consider not touching the body of someone who has died of COVID-19 but has advised funeral home workers to follow their routine infection prevention and control precautions when handling a decedent who died of the novel coronavirus.
Canceling gatherings of any kind is key to combating the global coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that it will result in fewer deaths and less funeral home services to be missed. Army trucks have had to escort coffins in the Lombardy region of Italy as a crematorium there was unable to cope with the number of bodies coming in, according to news reports.
Ferguson knows that continuing to end public visitations will affect his business, but he wants to keep the number of new coronavirus cases as low as possible.
Ferguson’s funeral home has served the families of two decedents since, and he said both families understood his stance against public visitation, noting that a private service hadn’t been the first family’s intention.
But staying apart is the way to come together until the COVID-19 outbreak eventually passes, and Ferguson has erred on the side of caution.
“We’ve never lived through anything like this,” Ferguson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.