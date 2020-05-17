In the ongoing national effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Highlands Hospital has started antibody testing this month.
The hospital partnered with Atlantic Diagnostic Laboratory to open an appointment-only collection site in a tent placed in the newly-paved parking lot in front of the hospital on May 9.
The test is designed to detect antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19. Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system in response to an infection and are specific to that particular infection.
According to hospital officials, antibodies develop in most people within 10 days after symptoms of COVID-19, and the antibodies indicate that the patient may have had COVID-19 in the recent past and developed antibodies that may protect them from future infection.
Immunoglobulin G (IgM) is usually the first antibody produced by the immune system when a virus attacks.
Various results include:
n An indication that the patient’s immune system has started responding to the virus.
n The patient could still be infectious to others, and will be instructed to self-quarantine until tested with a negative result.
n The infection happened weeks to months in the past, and the patient may no longer be infectious.
n The patient may have some immunity to the virus.
Appointments for the test will be available every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and then from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The cost of the test is $45 and either cash or a check will be due at the time of testing.
No fasting is required, and it is recommended to drink plenty of fluids prior to testing.
No prescription is needed to have the test performed, and the results take between 24 and 72 hours.
The hospital stressed the importance for patients follow up with their primary care physician if they have any questions about their result.
Anyone wishing to schedule a test can call 724-626-2254.
