COVID-19 cases continued to steadily increase in the region over the weekend.
Statewide, 8,053 additional cases of the coronavirus were reported between Friday and Saturday, and the state Department of Health reported a total of 331,919 cases Sunday afternoon. The death toll in Pennsylvania is 10,351.
Westmoreland County’s death toll climbed by 10 to 197, and Allegheny saw four new deaths from the virus, bringing its total to 505. No new deaths were reported in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties.
Fayette County saw an increase of 87 cases between Friday and Saturday and an increase of 80 cases between Saturday and Sunday, bringing the county case total to 2,181 Sunday afternoon. Greene County’s cases increased by 12 Friday to Saturday and by 10 Saturday to Sunday for a total case count of 742. Washington County recorded 4,545 total cases, while Allegheny County reported a total of 28,004 cases Sunday and 505 deaths.
The Department of Health said 2,904 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, and 864 of those patients were in the intensive care unit. The statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 20 to 26 was 11.7%.
