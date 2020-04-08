The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania has risen to 309, the state Department of Health reported Wednesday.
The highest increase in cases so far – 1,680 – was reported overnight, bringing the state total to 16,239.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said the rate of growth in cases is slowing from last month, when total case numbers were doubling every two to three days. She said the state is seeing “a subtle flattening of the curve” as a result of mitigation efforts.
“But,” she cautioned, “we cannot become complacent.”
“It is essential that we continue to practice the social/physical isolation, to continue that flattening of the curve. We do expect a surge, so to speak, in terms of the number of new cases, the number of cases that go to our health care system, and unfortunately, and tragically the number of deaths,” Levine said.
According to DOH data, all local counties saw a rise in numbers: Fayette from 32 to 35; Greene from 15 to 17; Washington from 57 to 59; Westmoreland from 177 to 183 and Allegheny from 689 to 720.
Westmoreland County reported its first death on Wednesday, and Allegheny County reported four additional deaths, bringing its total to 10 who have died from COVID-19.
DOH data noted that 1,898 people are currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, and on Wednesday the agency launched a Health Preparedness Dashboard that shows the number of available resources at county hospitals.
According to the dashboard, Fayette County has five available intensive care beds, 99 available medical/surgical beds and five beds available in airborne isolation rooms.
The county has 25 available ventilators, with two in use for COVID-19 patients and seven being used to treat those who do not have the virus, the DOH reported.
Also on Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf signed an order to provide targeted distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies to hospitals.
The order allows the state to transfer supplies and information between high-impact areas and lower population areas that might be in need of medical resources.
“This will also prevent sick Pennsylvanians from having to choose which hospital to go to for fear that some have less access to equipment than others and it will help us make use of every ventilator, every piece of PPE, and every medical worker,” Wolf said.
Under the order, private, public and quasi-public health care providers and facilities, as well as manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of PPE, pharmaceuticals and medical resources will have to submit an inventory of what they have to the state Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) within five days.
PEMA will then arrange for the supplies to be sent where they are most needed.
For a breakdown of cases across the state and additional COVID-19 resources, visit health.pa.gov.
