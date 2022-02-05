While COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania remain high, the numbers in both categories fell this week.
The state Department of Health on Friday announced 5,777 new COVID cases, down from the 13,099 cases reported a week ago on Jan. 28.
COVID-19 cases in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties have also decreased.
In Fayette County, 99 cases were reported, raising the total number of cases to 29,263.
One more death was recorded, raising the total number of people who have died from COVID to 593.
In Washington County, 167 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 48,954 cases.
One new death was recorded, raising the death toll in Washington County to 591.
Greene County surpassed 8,000 COVID cases, adding another 43 cases, according to DOH data. To date, 92 COVID deaths have been recorded in the county.
In Washington County, an average of 203 cases per day were reported, a decrease of 56% from the average number of cases two weeks ago.
Fayette County, too, has seen a decrease, with 147 cases per day reported, 36% fewer than the average two weeks ago.
In Greene County, an average of 35 cases per day were reported, a 40% decrease from the average reported two weeks ago.
Since March 2020, 2,688,808 residents in the commonwealth have tested positive for COVID-19, and 41,359 people have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.