Following a report of COVID-19 at Albert Gallatin North Middle School, district Superintendent Christopher Pegg issued a notice to students and parents Monday clarifying there would be no districtwide closure.
“We believe that it is important to dispel any rumors that may be circulating. The district will follow the guidance of the Department of Health and at no time have they suggested a possible closure,” Pegg wrote in a notice posted on the district’s website.
“We have remained transparent throughout the pandemic and assure you we will continue to do so as we face this together,” he continued.
The district issued a notice to parents over the weekend noting the case at the middle school.
Other districts have also reported COVID-19 cases over the past several days.
On Nov. 5, Connellsville Area noted two positive cases in staff at West Crawford Elementary. One of the staffers was last on campus Oct. 26; the other on Nov. 2.
All CASD schools are continuing to operate on a four-day, face-to-face model, with all students learning virtually on Wednesdays.
Laurel Highlands last reported a case in a student at its middle school on Nov. 3. That student had not been in the building since Oct. 30.
Belle Vernon Area School District reported a positive case at its high school on Nov. 3.
“Fortunately, because we were in a hybrid program, and due to when the individual was last physically present in the building, it is not necessary for us to do contact tracing in the building per the (state) Department of Health,” Superintendent Dr. Michel Dowell noted on the district’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.