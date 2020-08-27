Underserved communities in the state can receive free testing and education of COVID-19 through Pennsylvania’s first mobile response unit.
On Tuesday, the Community-Accessible Testing & Education (CATE) unit was revealed during a press conference outside of PEMA headquarters in Harrisburg.
CATE is equipped to conduct COVID-19 testing on-site through a mobile RV vehicle while also educating the public on how to stop the spread of the virus.
“This partnership will help ensure Pennsylvanians, no matter where they live or what language they speak, will have access to COVID-19 testing,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, the secretary of the state Department of Health, who added the mobile unit will serve minority and underserved communities well as they had been hit the hardest by COVID-19. “It is the social determinants of health and health-equity issues that lead to poor-health outcomes in these communities.”
Levine said CATE was made possible through a partnership with Latino Connection, Highmark Blue Shield and the Independence Blue Cross Foundation.
The tests will be processed in the state lab in Exton with results available within 24 to 48 hours. Those tested will be contacted with the results.
George Fernandez, Founder and CEO of Latino Connection, said those in underserved communities already face uphill battles with food disparity, food nutrition issues, chronic illness, lack of education and lack of adequate healthcare now face COVID-19 with very limited resources.
“We need to meet them where they are,” Fernandez said. “Quite literally, we need a COVID-19 movement with wheels.”
Maria Kelley, CRNP of Welsh Mountain Health Centers, said no prescription is needed to be tested, and anyone can be tested regardless of health insurance coverage.
With the exception of Allegheny and Erie counties CATE will initially make stops in counties at the eastern side of the state like Adams, Chester, Berks, Bucks, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and York counties.
CATE is scheduled to make 30 stops between August and September.
The tour stop schedule can be found on the website at www.CATEmobileunit.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CATEmobileunit.
Services are available on a first come, first served basis. Social distancing and masking guidelines and will be followed at all times.
While each tour stop provider’s policies are different, most providers, if not short on testing supplies, will test anyone who believes they’ve been exposed to COVID. Other providers may only test those who are experiencing symptoms.
In total, the testing effort cost $498,000. The department Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Enhancing Detection fund contributed a $331,000 grant.
Questions about specific CATE stops can be directed to info@catemobileunit.com.
Local DOH data updates reported between Monday and Tuesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 663 cases (+2); 11,894 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 135 cases (no change); 3,387 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 983 cases (+4); 19,603 negative tests; 24 deaths (+2)
Westmoreland County: 1,748 cases (+8); 35,926 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 9,990 cases (+58); 140,234 negative tests; 296 deaths (+3)
Pennsylvania: 130,035 cases (+561); 1,445,170 negative tests; 7,605 deaths (+26)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; 14 cases in residents; 11 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 11 facilities; 57 cases in residents; 10 in employees; five deaths
Westmoreland County: 22 facilities; 204 cases in residents; 57 in employees; 32 deaths
Allegheny County: 97 facilities; 1,174 cases in residents; 382 in employees; 220 deaths
Pennsylvania: 922 facilities; 20,798 cases in residents; 4,411 in employees; 5,131 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
