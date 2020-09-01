The state Department of Human Services and Department of Health reported that universal baseline COVID-19 testing for all assisted living facilities and personal care homes has been completed.
On Tuesday, Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller announced that all 1,363 of Pennsylvania’s assisted living facilities, personal care homes and private intermediate care facilities had completed the testing by the Aug. 31 deadline.
Miller said more than 127,000 residents of those facilities were tested, but while the department is proud of the accomplishment and are grateful to its long-term care network for recognizing the need and value of baseline testing, she knows it’s only the beginning.
“We know this is just a step in our continuous work to protect vulnerable residents and staff in long-term care facilities from COVID-19,” Miller said. “Protecting medically fragile and vulnerable residents of long-term care facilities requires constant vigilance, and this universal baseline testing is a critical step in allowing these facilities to know the status of COVID-19 in their facility that will inform mitigation efforts and steps necessary to keep residents and staff safe as we move into the fall.”
In late June, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed an expanded testing order, directing personal care homes, assisted living facilities and private intermediate care facilities to test all residents and staff at least once by Aug. 31.
“Universal testing allows us to see a full picture of COVID-19 among some of our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians,” Levine said. “We are pleased by the work done by the facilities and our partners to complete this.”
Those partners include the six Regional Response Health Collaboratives (RRHC), a program that has helped facilities complete testing and meet the testing requirement.
Launched in late July, the RRHCs are available around the clock to support those facilities as they’re required to make a minimum of two on-site visits to each facility in their region, including an initial on-site assessment that will help the RRHC evaluate a facility’s COVID-19 prevention and mitigation strategies and their preparedness to respond to a potential outbreak.
The RRHCs will help those facilities implement best practices in infection control, implement contact tracing programs in facilities, support clinical care through on-site and telemedicine services and provide remote monitoring and consultation with physicians.
In the southwest region of the state, the RRHC is made up of UPMC Community Provider Services in partnership with Allegheny Health Network, the Jewish Healthcare Foundation and the Hospital Council of Western PA.
Levine said what was learned from the testing was that the virus was spread in facilities by asymptomatic staff with COVID-19 who unknowingly brought the virus into the facility.
Through the baseline testing, staff who tested positive were sent home to self-quarantine.
“By the testing and the retesting protocols, we’re going to be monitoring that and working to prevent that,” Levine said.
Other RRHC duties include assistance with testing, assessing a facility’s preparedness, staffing support, rapid response deployment to facilities, consultations, personal protective equipment (PPE) support, testing to ensure PPE is properly fitted and taking questions or concerns requiring consultation.
Local DOH data updates reported Tuesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 694 cases (+2); 12,589 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 140 cases (no change); 3,549 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,066 cases (+12); 21,000 negative tests; 27 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,819 cases (+4); 37,463 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 10,347 cases (+29); 148,182 negative tests; 314 deaths (+3)
Pennsylvania: 134,795 cases (+770); 1,539,969 negative tests; 7,691 deaths (+18)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 18 cases in residents; 15 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 11 facilities; 60 cases in residents; 14 in employees; five deaths
Westmoreland County: 23 facilities; 207 cases in residents; 59 in employees; 32 deaths
Allegheny County: 99 facilities; 1,249 cases in residents; 395 in employees; 236 deaths
Pennsylvania: 930 facilities; 21,074 cases in residents; 4,510 in employees; 5,192 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
