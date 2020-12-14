Initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive at Uniontown Hospital this week, with staff members to be among the first to receive it.
Josh Krysak, director of community relations, said they’re expecting enough doses in the shipment to vaccinate members of the hospital staff, including the front-line staff members who wish to receive the vaccine.
On Monday, the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history kicked off as health workers rolled up their sleeves for shots to protect them from COVID-19.
Health care workers and nursing home residents will be first in line for the shots.
“We have been preparing for the arrival of the vaccine for many weeks, with an internal team creating protocols for safe storage, handling and administration,” Krysak said.
He added that the preparation was a challenge, with all hands on deck during the current surge of COVID-19 cases.
“But we have developed a process for administering the vaccine and then following up with the second dose three weeks after the first dose is given,” Krysak said.
Other hospitals around the country, from Rhode Island to Texas, unloaded the frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech, with deliveries set throughout the day and Tuesday.
A few other countries have authorized the vaccine, including Britain, which started vaccinating people last week, and Canada, which began doing so on Monday.
Packed in dry ice to stay at ultra-frozen temperatures, the first of nearly 3 million doses being shipped are a down payment on the amount needed. More of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will arrive each week.
Later this week, the FDA will decide whether to green-light the world’s second rigorously studied COVID-19 vaccine, made by Moderna Inc.
While the U.S. hopes for enough of both vaccines together to vaccinate 20 million people by the end of the month, there won’t be enough for the average person to get a shot until spring.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
