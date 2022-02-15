COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop across the region.
The virus, however, accounted for additional deaths over the weekend.
Cases have decreased significantly in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties since early January, when the counties’ seven-day averages reached the highest point of the pandemic, according to data from the state Department of Health.
Fayette County surpassed 30,000 COVID cases over the weekend, reaching 30,041 cases. The county has tallied 604 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, including three deaths since Friday.
In Fayette, an average of 78 cases a day were recorded, a drop of 59% from the previous two-week average.
Greene County has seen a similar drop, recording an average of 23 cases per day – a 52% decrease from the average two weeks. To date, 96 people have died from COVID-19 in the county.
As of Monday, an average of 69 cases per day were reported in Washington County, a 76% decrease from the average two weeks ago.
Since Friday, two new deaths were reported in Washington County, raising the total of COVID deaths to 606. To date, 49,676 coronavirus cases have been reported.
Additionally, the DOH announced Monday that it will open a new, free COVID-19 testing center at four new sites, including one in Washington County.
“Testing is one of the commonwealth’s most important tools in the fight against COVID-19,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing symptoms.”
Testing will be available starting Tuesday, Feb. 22, through Saturday, Feb. 26, at Washington County Fairgrounds, 2151 N. Main St., Washington. Tuesday through Friday testing is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday testing is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors are asked to enter through the Main Street entrance.
Mass testing sites have previously been set up in Fayette and Greene counties.
