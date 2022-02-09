Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said Tuesday that weekly COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania “are continuing to move in the right direction.”
The number of daily COVID cases has declined significantly over the past week, after months of cases climbing.
Hospitalizations, too, have been declining significantly, but remain at one of the highest levels of the pandemic.
“Continuing this trend requires a combination of simple prevention measures, personal responsibility and prompt action,” Klinepeter said. “Get vaccinated and boosted; wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status; get tested and stay home when you don’t feel well; and seek appropriate treatment when you’re sick.”
Since Friday, four new deaths were recorded in Fayette County, bringing the total to 597. An additional 93 coronavirus cases brought the total number of cases to 29,588, according to state Department of Health data.
Two more people died from COVID-19 in Greene County, bringing the total number of deaths to 94. Additionally, 35 new cases were reported, raising the total number of cases to 8,063
In Washington County, 111 new cases were reported by the DOH, bringing the total number of COVID cases to 49,256.
Three more COVID-19 deaths were recorded Monday, raising the total number of coronavirus deaths in the county to 599.
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 25.8% lower than on Jan. 31, the DOH said.
The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 20.1% and 17.1%, respectively.
The DOH is encouraging eligible residents who haven’t been vaccinated to schedule vaccine appointments by visiting vaccines.gov.
