Five probable and 155 confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Fayette County on Wednesday.
It marked an 11-case increase from Tuesday’s state Department of Health data, and a 33-case uptick in the past week.
So far in July, 43 cases have been identified in Fayette County.
In all of May and June, there were 35 new cases reported in the county.
Sixty-six of the county’s cases were reported in April, and 14 were reported in March.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Local DOH data reported Wednesday includes:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 160 cases (+11); 5,680 negative tests; four deaths (no change)
Greene County: 52 cases (+2); 1,464 negative tests; no deaths
Washington County: 358 cases (+17); 9,515 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 896 cases (+33); 20,586 negative tests; 39 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 4,209 cases (+230); 67,350 negative tests; 190 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 92,148 cases (+849); 774,378 negative tests; 6,812 deaths (+25)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: four facilities; seven cases in residents; six in employees
Greene County: one facility; two cases in residents; one in employees
Washington County: eight facilities; nine cases in residents; four in employees
Westmoreland County: 18 facilities; 151 cases in residents; 46 in employees
Allegheny County: 49 facilities; 570 cases in residents; 166 in employees
Pennsylvania: 727 facilities; 18,060 cases in residents; 3,380 in employees
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.