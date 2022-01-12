Washington County COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to climb on Tuesday, with the state Department of Health reporting 295 new cases and five deaths.
The total number of COVID-19 cases has now reached 40,451, and the death toll has risen to 540.
COVID-19 deaths also were reported in Fayette and Greene counties.
In Fayette County, there were three new deaths, according to DOH data, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 533. An additional 90 cases of coronavirus were recorded, for a total of 24,662 cases.
And in Greene County, where a total of 6,787 COVID cases have been tallied, three people died. So far, 85 deaths in the county have been caused by the virus.
Statewide, through Jan. 9, the daily average number of cases was 27,545.
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 was 18.3% higher than on Jan. 3, according to the DOH.
The percentage of available adult ICU beds in the state fell to 13.8%, while the percentage of available pediatric ICU beds rose to 12.4%.
Approximately 31% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients, and 32.7% of all ventilators statewide are in use.
In Washington County, 93 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 18 in ICU, while in Fayette County, eight of the 41 COVID patients are in ICU. Greene County has four hospitalized COVID patients.
