COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb in Fayette County.
An additional 187 cases were reported as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, according to the state Department of Health. The death toll rose by five, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Fayette County to 468.
Since the pandemic began, 20,911 cases have been reported in the county.
In Washington County, 337 more cases were recorded; in Greene County, 56 more cases were recorded. A total of 441 people in Washington County have died from COVID, including four on Thursday. In Greene County, 67 people have died from COVID, including one on Thursday.
Statewide, there were 10,127 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,763,796.
Across Pennsylvania, as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, there were 97 new deaths, for a total of 33,746 COVID-19 deaths, the DOH reported.
